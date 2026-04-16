By Angela Davis

CONTRIBUTOR

Since the 1920s, monsters have become a beloved subgenre for movie fans. Universal’s iconic monsters in particular kicked off a massive demand for these iconic characters from literature to grace the big screen and have since become legends.

Now, the love for monsters continues today with a new take on The Mummy releasing this weekend from director Lee Cronin. It’s the perfect time to get into the monster mood, and here are three different monster movies you can stream this weekend to scratch that itch.

Bride of Frankenstein (HBO Max) (Not Officially Rated)

This sequel to James Whale’s monster movie classic, Frankenstein, is often regarded as one of the greatest sequels of all time. It follows the return of Dr. Frankenstein as he’s offered an opportunity by a former mentor to create a mate for his monster. Meanwhile, the Monster continues to wreak havoc in the countryside.

The beauty of Bride of Frankenstein is how it delves deeper into the Monster’s humanity. One of the most iconic scenes features him spending time with a blind man. Since the old man can’t see who he really is, he can’t judge his appearance. It’s an amazing moment that carries through to the film’s climax, which delivers the biggest heartbreak in cinematic history.

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The Mummy (1999) (HBO Max) (Rated PG-13)

This action-oriented update of the beloved Universal film from 1932 has become a modern classic for many film fans. It follows a treasure hunter, who tags along with two historians that are on the archaeological breakthrough of the century. However, when they venture into a pyramid in Egypt, they unwittingly awaken a centuries-old mummy bent on taking over the world.

1999’s The Mummy is one of the most fun audiences will have watching a monster movie. Brendan Fraser is an absolute delight as Rick O’Connell as he delivers a memorably cheesy performance. The action scenes are non-stop with a story that’s serviceably entertaining. HBO Max also features The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor if you crave more of this take on the monster.

Renfield (Peacock) (Rated R)

This horror comedy flew under the radar for many moviegoers when it first released, but has since become a cult classic. It stars Nicholas Hoult as Renfield, the iconic servant to Dracula, as he does his bidding for centuries. However, he soon begins to question just how mutual their relationship is, leading to him trying to break free while dodging drug dealers, police and the Lord of Darkness himself.

Renfield is a simple yet entertaining story. It’s incredibly action-oriented as Renfield gains superhuman strength by eating bugs of different kinds so he can subdue prey for Dracula. Once he breaks free though, the chaos that ensues is an absolute delight as he incurs Dracula’s wrath. What makes the film even better is Nicolas Cage, who plays the iconic vampire, as he brings his beloved overexaggerations to make the role truly his.

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