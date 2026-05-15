By Angela Davis

MOVIE CRITIC

There have been many movies over the years that have become major hits with audiences and ultimately transcended its original medium. Whether it be comic books, video games, or novelizations, fandoms have been treated to some incredible adaptations of big-screen stories to continue the adventure.

However, some adaptations people may see from time-to-time are the uncommon TV series based on a movie. There have certainly been quite a few in the past, including Ferris Bueller and Robocop: The Series, but they rarely ever get past one season since they’re more restricted in their budget.

However, sometimes a series comes along that delights fans of the film. They can expand upon the story or give people more of what made them love the film in the first place. Here are three of these types of shows you can check out this weekend

M*A*S*H (Hulu) (Rated TV-PG)

M*A*S*H is often considered the golden standard for how to adapt a film to the small screen. This series takes the premise of the Oscar-nominated film from 1970 and turns it into a full-fledged satire that builds upon its characters. Hawkeye is often regarded as the fan-favorite, but every character has its fans, from Radar O’Reilly to Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan.

M*A*S*H continues to be a timeless series today. It’s a brilliant critique on the realities of war, told entirely through the lens of the Korean War. Plus, while it’s primarily a comedy, it’s not afraid to tone things down to reflect on darker moments.

Ted (Peacock) (Rated TV-MA)

This series based on the hit 2012 comedy from Seth MacFarlane was originally met with lukewarm reception. Many people were unsure how to feel about bringing this foul-mouthed teddy bear brought to life by a child’s wish would translate to television. However, by being a prequel to the films, it actually manages to be even better than its feature-length counterparts.

Despite being a bit on the longer side with its episodes, Ted is uproariously funny. The show never gives its audience a moment to breathe as jokes fly every minute. This is a comedy that hits on all sides, and with two laugh-packed seasons, it makes for a perfect weekend binge.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Hulu) (Rated TV-14)

Buffy is undeniably the perfect example of a show that takes its source material and improves on it on every single level. The series follows a high school girl named Buffy as she moves to Sunnydale. However, she’s harboring a major secret: she’s a Slayer, or someone who’s been chosen to fight back against vampires and other supernatural entities.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a huge phenomenon when it debuted in the 90s, and it continues to be a favorite to this day. The show is action-packed with terrifying creatures and enjoyable teenage shenanigans. However, as Buffy and her friends begin to grow older, the series takes a turn that provides some of the best drama on television.

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