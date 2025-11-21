Become a Sustaining Member

By Angela Davis

CORRESPONDENT

Musicals have been a crucial player in the cinematic world for nearly a century now. Love them or hate them, these melodic pieces of art have delivered some of the most memorable stories on the silver screen, especially during the 1950s. Now, with the release of the long-anticipated Wicked: For Good this weekend, here are a few hits to stream at home this weekend if you’re in a musical mood.

Wicked (Prime Video) (Rated PG)

Obviously, with the sequel dropping this weekend, now is as good a time as any to watch the massively successful 2024 film. This retelling of the classic story The Wizard of Oz gives audiences a look back to a time to when Glinda and Elphaba, best known as the Wicked Witch of the West, went to college together, dreaming of a day to meet the all-powerful Wizard. However, Elphaba soon discovers he may not be as magical as he may seem.

This adaptation of the legendary Broadway musical’s first act became an instant classic among audiences. The lead performances by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are incredible, with both belting catchy and heartfelt tunes that bring the story to life. Plus, with Oscar-winning costume and set design, this is the greatest visit to Oz since the classic 1939 film. Give this film a watch before checking out the second half of the story in theaters this weekend.

Hazbin Hotel (Prime Video) (Rated TV-MA)

This animated musical series has become one of the most-watched shows in Prime Video’s history, and it’s easy to see why. It follows the daughter of Lucifer Morningstar, Charlie, as she attempts to open up a hotel to redeem sinners and give them a pathway to Heaven. However, after years of exorcists hosting an annual Extermination to kill as many sinners as possible, the hotel becomes the center of a massive and bloody debate over whether redemption is even possible.

Let it be known, Hazbin Hotel is NOT for kids. DO NOT let your little ones see it, because it’s rampant with violence, crass language, and other crude adult content. However, when you get past the rough exterior, this series is something special. It has incredible character work, as everyone gets a moment (and a song) to shine and reflect on why they’re in Hell in the first place. It’s one of the best animated series in recent memory and deserves a watch when you get the time, especially with the second season recently wrapping up and two more on the way.

Tick, Tick…BOOM! (Netflix) (Rated PG-13)

Long before he made Rent, playwright Jonathan Larson made a personal Off-Broadway musical. It focused on his life and friendships during the AIDS crisis and the ticking pressure of needing to leave your mark before you die. This adaptation by Lin-Manuel Miranda officially brought this stage show to the mainstream.

There’s so much to love about this unexpected musical from the creator and star of Hamilton. For starters, Andrew Garfield gives a career-best performance as Jonathan Larson, with incredible depth and heartbreaking emotion. The film also brings tremendous energy to the songs from the play, dipping in and out of the recreations of Larson’s story and a performance of the play. This film is rich with quality and saw multiple Oscar nominations. Give this film a watch this weekend for a perfect example of how musicals are still alive and well in the modern age.

