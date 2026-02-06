Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Angela Davis

CORRESPONDENT

Some of the most fascinating stories to come out of Hollywood have nothing to do with real-world events or big-budget blockbusters. Rather, stories focusing on the filmmaking process have proven time and again to be incredibly captivating. These stories are unique because they allow filmmakers to express their love for the artform in unique ways. Whether you’re a full-blown cinephile or a casual film fan, here are three streams about the filmmaking process for you to check out this weekend.

La La Land (Rated PG-13) (Prime Video)

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, La La Land is mostly remembered for being the film that was accidentally declared the winner of Best Picture over the actual winner, Moonlight. However, when sitting down and watching it, it’s so much more than that. The story follows a woman moving to Hollywood to pursue her dream career as an actress. However, as she faces countless denials, she finds love with a man passionate about jazz.

There’s no denying La La Land is a flawed story. The script is not the strongest with its fairly shallow glimpse at jazz music. However, the emotion and passion behind this film makes it one of Damien Chazelle’s best-directed works. This movie is a stunning celebration of old-school Hollywood, complete with color and music you’d find in a classic 50s musical. Plus, with an absolutely gorgeous sequence in the Griffith Observatory, it’s a treat for the eyes you can’t miss.

Wonder Man (Rated TV-14) (Disney+)

Marvel Studios’ latest superhero project takes a crack at one of the comics’ most overlooked characters. However, the story centering on the titular hero is unlike anything the big-budget studio has done before. Rather than being an action-packed superhero story, Wonder Man aims to be more low-stakes as an actor named Simon Williams auditions for the starring role as Wonder Man in a remake of the in-universe film.

There’s simply no Marvel project like Wonder Man. It’s a captivating drama that looks at the life of a struggling actor with engaging character work. Simon is a sympathetic protagonist that will make you hope for his big break. However, as the story goes on, the secrets he harbors inside make the tension incredibly tight. While there are some ties to previous MCU films, this is a series you can easily watch on its own. Wonder Man has become one of the frontrunners for best new show of 2026, and it’s well worth your time to check it out.

Hugo (Rated PG) (Paramount+)

Martin Scorsese’s family-friendly adventure is an all-ages experience that continues to stand the test of time. Taking place in the early 20th century, a young boy named Hugo Cabret discovers a mysterious device that could reveal a secret his deceased father left for him. When he gets it working, he goes on an adventure that leads him on a journey to discover the power of cinema and those who bring it to life.

In short, Hugo is a love letter to Georges Méliès, the father of the modern narrative film. His iconic short “A Trip to the Moon” is front-and-center throughout the story, and the film’s heart comes from reconnecting the aging filmmaker with his work. Hugo is a film that shows adoration for film history, and it invites even the most casual viewer to understand why it’s so important. It’s packed with emotion and will leave a mark on anyone wanting to pursue filmmaking as a potential career path.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”