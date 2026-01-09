Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Angela Davis

CORRESPONDENT

The past decade has seen a huge boom in artificial intelligence. While some have pointed out its potential to benefit society as a tool, there have also been fair criticism of its dangers—especially with generative AI threatening jobs in the arts. However, long before this modern debate, science fiction was delving into the idea of AI, the good and the bad. Here are three sci-fi stories to check out this weekend that look at the trendy topic.

Tron: Ares (Disney+) (Rated PG-13)

Fifteen years after the previous installment, this latest sequel in the cult-hit Tron series finds itself tapping into the real arguments surrounding AI today. It follows two scientific minds working to find a way to bring the digital world to reality. However, when the villainous Dillinger Systems’ security AI system, Ares, develops a conscience, he teams up with Eve, a programmer for the company’s rival, to keep the secret to digital life from falling into Dillinger’s hands.

Despite two movies’ worth of lore in an already sci-fi heavy story, Tron: Ares is surprisingly accessible for people unfamiliar with the franchise. It has its nods to the original film and its first sequel, Tron: Legacy, but for the most part, you can hop into this film without seeing the others.

The story is easily this film’s weak point as it doesn’t dive deep enough into its concepts. However, what makes Ares worth it is its entertainment factor with its striking visuals, brisk pacing, and incredible soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails. This is such a fun film to watch, making it a great weekend choice.

Ex Machina (HBO Max) (Rated R)

Alex Garland’s modern sci-fi masterpiece has been heralded as one of the greatest films about artificial intelligence of all time. The film follows Caleb, a programmer who’s invited to a remote location to witness the creation of one of the most realistic AI robots ever made. However, as he gets to know the creation, known as Ava, he begins to debate if she truly has humanity within her.

Ex Machina moves at a generally slow pace; however, it’s methodical in its approach. The thrills of this story are exciting to watch as Ava slowly begins to bond with Caleb. There’s always a sense of dread clouding the film as audiences debate along with Caleb what Ava’s true intentions are. This is a brilliantly written film that’s unlike any science fiction film you’ll ever see.

Ghost in the Shell (Prime Video) (Rated R)

While many works from authors such as Phillip K. Dick laid the groundwork for science fiction’s exploration of AI, director Mamoru Oshii’s masterful anime has become one of the most influential films to carry the concept into the modern day. Set in the not too distant future, Ghost in the Shell explores a cyberpunk world where humans and machines have blended, with cybernetic enhancements becoming a norm to make lives better. However, when a mysterious entity begins targeting important people through hacking, it’s up to Major Motoko Kusanagi to solve the mystery.

This film’s themes of artificial intelligence and its impact on the human condition is just as relevant now as it was when it was released over 30 years ago. It’s vivid in its writing, transporting audiences into a haunting world of man and machine. The animation is a huge standout for this film as well, giving the story a fascinating vision that fits the medium. If you haven’t seen this modern classic, give it a watch this weekend.

