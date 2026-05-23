By Angela Davis

MOVIE CRITIC

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

No introduction is necessary for the Star Wars franchise. Originally debuting in 1977, the first film became a blockbuster that has since spawned a franchise that continues to delight fans young and old. This generation-spanning space opera is one of the most recognizable series of all time.

After a nearly decade-long wait, Star Wars is officially returning to Fredericksburg theaters this weekend. The Mandalorian and Grogu, based on the series The Mandalorian, will likely be one of the biggest hits of the summer. If you want to get into the mood for this big-screen return to a galaxy far, far away, check out these three hits from the Star Wars franchise this weekend.

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Star Wars: The Original Trilogy (Disney+) (Rated PG)

The first three films that started it all are often regarded as the best movies Star Wars has to offer. A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi chronicle the adventures of Luke Skywalker and his friends, Han Solo and Princess Leia. Together, they fight alongside the Rebellion to defeat the evil Empire and the fearsome Darth Vader.

It’s an exciting action-adventure set in space that doubles as an effective take on the Hero’s Journey. The characters are lovable to this day, and the iconic lightsaber fights continue to be a highlight.

While some fans are upset that the original trilogy has been changed repeatedly over the years from the theatrical cut, it’s remains a delight.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) (Rated TV-14)

The Star Wars prequels were disliked by fans at the time of their release. However, Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi carries the otherwise disappointing trilogy. He channeled the performance of Alec Guinness in the original trilogy perfectly, while also standing on his own with his portrayal of the character.

This series set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope is the perfect bridge between trilogies. It recounts a lost story of Obi-Wan’s adventures as he hides from the Empire while keeping an eye on a young Luke Skywalker. When he learns that Leia Organa has been captured, he comes out of hiding to find her and bring her home.

What makes this series so remarkable is how much it fleshes out Obi-Wan after the fall of the Jedi. He’s far more pessimistic than he ever was in the prequels, and his arc in this story is a great way to build his character up for A New Hope. Plus, with Hayden Christensen returning to play Darth Vader, it’s a fun reunion for fans of the prequel trilogy.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Disney+) (Rated PG-13)

Disney’s second Star Wars film has often been regarded as the best movie in the franchise. Set just before A New Hope, a band of misfits is sent on a mission to learn about the Empire’s superweapon: the Death Star. When they see how destructive it is, they set out to steal the plans to give the Rebellion a fighting chance against this galactic threat.

The first two acts of Rogue One are the weakest part of the film. However, once the film heads to Scariff for the Death Star plan theft, the movie finds its pacing. The ground fight is tense and reminiscent of classic war films. Meanwhile, the space battle is arguably the best in Star Wars history.

It all culminates in a climatic final ten minutes.

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