By Angela Davis

MOVIE CRITIC

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

School’s out, the sun is shining, and everyone has plans to spend the hottest time of year. Summer is a magnificent time to enjoy the season’s warmth. However, not every day can go as planned. Sometimes a rainstorm or a sudden cancellation can change things up.

Fortunately, there have been many great shows and films set during the summer season to keep the good times going. Whether it’s a big-budget blockbuster or a charming little sitcom, here are three pieces of entertainment you can check out this weekend to get into the summer spirit.

Spider-Noir (Prime Video) (Rated TV-14)

Nothing screams Summer quite like a superhero story. Since the late 2000s, these pieces of entertainment have dominated the box office because of their action-packed appeal. Now, a new series has officially landed, and it’s ripped directly from the Spider-Man universe.

Set in a 1930s version of New York City, Nicholas Cage plays Spider-Noir, a variant of Marvel’s most popular hero, Spider-Man. The series follows this gumshoe as he fights crime and solves mysteries while facing his own personal demons.

This series is one of the biggest streams to watch this summer since it spins off from the award-winning Spider-Verse film series. Plus, with two ways to watch it (black and white or “True-Hue” color), it’s a must-watch that’s sure to appeal to everyone looking for an action-packed escape.

Recess: School’s Out (Disney+) (Rated G)

Based on the hit animated series from the 2000s, this big-screen adaptation has become one of the most underrated family friendly films in recent memory. It’s set as a kind of finale for the mainline series as TJ, Spinelli, Mikey, Gretchen, Gus, and Vincent discover a top secret conspiracy to end summer vacation forever at their elementary school.

What makes this film so appealing is its childlike whimsy. Even adults can find delight in this flick because of how well it captures the innocent spirit of summer vacation. Plus, it’s filled to the brim with classic music from the 1960s, giving the film its own unique identity. If you’re looking for something to watch with the kids to celebrate the end of school, you can’t look further than this.

Friday the 13th (Paramount+) (Rated R)

For those looking for a bit of a summer scare, nothing beats this terrifying classic. Set in Camp Crystal Lake, a group of teen counselors are preparing to welcome a new batch of campers to the site. However, someone is lurking in the woods, and as the night goes on, they start to pick off the counselors one-by-one.

The Friday the 13th franchise has become one of the most well-known series in horror history. This first entry, though, is often regarded as one of the best. It’s a phenomenal mystery packed with a tense atmosphere, shocking kills, and a can’t-miss early performance by Kevin Bacon.

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.