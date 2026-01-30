Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Angela Davis

CORRESPONDENT

Sam Raimi has been a unique voice in the world of film for the past four decades. Ever since his debut with the cult classic horror film The Evil Dead, he’s had a defined campy style. Whenever audiences see his name on the big screen, they know they’re in for an outrageous time. His latest film, Send Help, is playing in Fredericksburg theaters this weekend, and here are three of his other works to get you in the right mood before seeing it.

Evil Dead 2 (PlutoTV) (Rated R)

It wouldn’t be a sincere list highlighting Sam Raimi’s work without mentioning at least one Evil Dead movie. Out of his original trilogy though, Evil Dead 2 is arguably the best of the bunch. Taking place in a cabin in the woods, Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) finds himself trapped with no way to escape the evil spirits, known as Deadites, roaming the forest. However, when a new band of people journey to the cabin, Ash must work with them to stop the evil once and for all.

What is there to say that hasn’t already been said before about Evil Dead 2? It’s gruesome and over-the-top, but it never takes itself seriously. Every horrifying moment comes with an equally hilarious punchline that will have you laughing at how outrageous the story is. From cheesy one-liners to a hysterical sequence where the cabin laughs at Ash going insane, this is a film you can’t miss. Plus, the best part is you can stream it for free on PlutoTV, no subscription required!

The Spider-Man Trilogy (Disney+) (Rated PG-13)

Sam Raimi’s take on the iconic webhead’s first big-screen film put him on the map for mainstream audiences. His superhero films defined the character for an entire generation of moviegoers during the 2000s, and they’re still treasured today. The trilogy follows Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) as he navigates the difficulties of keeping up with his life while moonlighting as New York City’s greatest hero, Spider-Man.

What makes Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy truly special is the amount of humor and heart throughout each film. Each film is more silly than the last, playing on the Silver Age era of the comics when stories were more sanitized to appeal to the Comics Code Authority. This plays to Raimi’s directing strengths as all his films feel like a comic come to life thanks to his voice as a storyteller. It’s a silly and exciting superhero series that also knows when to pull at the heartstrings, especially in 2004’s Spider-Man 2, which is commonly considered one of the greatest superhero films of all time.

Drag Me to Hell (HBO Max) (Rated PG-13)

This underrated horror comedy from Sam Raimi came out in 2009 to mixed reception. However, as time has gone by, there’s been a newfound appreciation for it. The story follows a bankteller named Christine (Alison Lohman), who rejects the pleas of an aging woman to save her house from foreclosure. Angered, the old woman curses Christine, threatening that she will be dragged to Hell for her lack of empathy.

Many of the critiques for Drag Me to Hell came from it being more funny than scary. However, that’s exactly why this film works. Similar to Evil Dead 2, it has its gruesome moments, but it’s not supposed to be played straight. It’s a ridiculous story that asks its audience to enjoy the ride as Raimi continues to shock with absurdity. If you haven’t checked out this film in Raimi’s filmography, give it a go. It’s definitely the Dark Horse of his long-lasting saga, but it’s well worth your time.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”