By Angela Davis

CORRESPONDENT

One of the best writers and directors working today is Guillermo del Toro. This Mexican filmmaker has been wowing audiences since the early 2000s with his visionary stories and impeccable style. Now, his latest film is making its way to Netflix this weekend, giving new and longtime fans a chance to check out his work and see why he’s heralded as one of the best in the industry.

Frankenstein (Netflix) (Rated R)

The latest in Guillermo del Toro’s filmography saw an early theatrical release in October. His new adaptation of the classic story by Mary Shelley has received stellar reviews from both critics and audiences. It’s been commended for staying faithful to the source material’s tragic themes while also giving it enough modern flair to set it apart from other takes on the story.

On top of del Toro’s stunning direction, Frankenstein is lifted up by a stellar all-star cast. From big-budget blockbuster stars like Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) to big names from the horror scene like Mia Goth (X, Pearl, MaXXXine), Frankenstein is loaded with talent. Frankenstein drops on Netflix today, making it a perfect weekend watch for anyone looking for something new.

Hellboy (HBO Max) (Rated PG-13)

Del Toro is no stranger to comic book film-making. Long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned superhero movies into mainstream hits, del Toro was putting his stamp on some of the more niche antiheroes. Hellboy is often regarded as one of his absolute best. It follows a demon who works as a detective for a secret organization to combat supernatural entities.

What makes this film work is just how fun it is. Ron Perlman adds enough gruff and charm to the lead role. He makes the film a joy to watch, especially with the incredible makeup effects that let him sink into the role. He’s also joined by Doug Jones as Abraham, a fish man with psychic abilities, and Selma Blair as Liz Sherman, a woman with pyrokinesis. This film is non-stop fun from beginning to end, making it one of the most underappreciated early comic book films years later.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) (Rated PG)

While most of del Toro’s work is made with adult audiences in mind, this stop-motion retelling of the classic fairy tale is a perfect all-ages treat. It takes place in fascist Italy during World War II as Gepetto brings a young puppet boy to life. However, as Pinocchio learns that he’s basically immortal, he begins to realize that the smaller moments in life make being mortal worth living.

This film went on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and it’s easy to see why. Not only is it gorgeously animated, but it also tells the classic Pinocchio story from a unique lens. Del Toro’s dark fantasy style fits this fairy tale like a glove, making it feel like other classic films from his past. It’s charming, whimsical and, at times, a bit dark. However, it’s not too scary for younger ones, making it a great choice for a family movie night.

