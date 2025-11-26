Become a Sustaining Member

By Angela Davis

CORRESPONDENT

“Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” is a classic Thanksgiving movie you can stream this holiday.

Happy Thanksgiving, Fredericksburg! While many people already have the big December holiday, Thanksgiving is still a day for getting together with family, eating good food, and spending time with one another.

One way to enjoy time with the relatives is, of course, finding a good thing to stream. Here are three great options set around this timeless November holiday.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (Paramount+) (Rated R)

This comedy is often the first thing people think of when it comes to Thanksgiving movies (second only to the classic special A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving). It centers on Neal Page, a businessman played by Steve Martin who wants nothing more than to make it home for Thanksgiving. However, after being kicked off the airplane by Del Griffith, played by the late John Candy, the two go on a wacky road trip to get him home.

There’s not much to talk about this film that hasn’t already been said. It’s absolutely hysterical with nonstop gags that make this one of film’s most memorable buddy comedies. Plus, thanks to John Hughes’ amazing writing and direction, there’s a ton of heart that defines the characters and makes them feel whole. This is a film that needs to be seen during Thanksgiving, so if you haven’t checked it out yet, now’s the time!

Tower Heist (Netflix) (Rated PG-13)

This heist comedy starring Ben Stiller and Eddie Murphy is an often overlooked gem. However, if more people gave it a watch, they’d see why this has become a treasured cult classic. It follows a hotel manager named Josh Kovacs, who gets fired after years of faithfully serving the building’s owner, Arthur Shaw. In a spur of the moment choice, he gathers up other laid off employees to hire a thief and steal Shaw’s money to get back at him.

The chemistry between the cast is what makes Tower Heist work. Not only do Ben Stiller and Eddie Murphy play well off each other, but their co-stars Matthew Broderick, Michael Pena and Casey Affleck bring charm to the story as well. It all culminates in a hysterical heist during the third act set during Thanksgiving that makes this an instant classic. If you’re looking for something different to watch after the big meal, give this comedy a shot.

Bob’s Burgers (Hulu) (Rated TV-14)

While not necessarily a series that revolves around Thanksgiving, this hit animated series for adults has become well-known for its amazing specials set around the holiday. The basic premise of the show follows the Belchers (Bob, Linda, Tina, Gene and Louise) as they live paycheck-to-paycheck, trying to make their burger restaurant work. Wacky hijinks ensue as the kids get into their own schemes while the parents go on their own adventures.

The Thanksgiving episodes of Bob’s Burgers in particular are a major standout for the series. Thanksgiving is Bob’s favorite holiday, so he always goes all out to the point of being over the top (such as pretending he’s talking to the turkey). Some of the most notable specials feature the kids putting on a gruesome Thanksgiving play to get out of school early, a mystery surrounding the Thanksgiving turkey ending up in the toilet every morning, and Linda and the kids taking part in a “Running of the Turkeys” that goes horribly wrong. Give these episodes a watch to find some new holiday traditions.

