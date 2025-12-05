Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Angela Davis

CORRESPONDENT

The holiday season is officially here, and with that comes a myriad of movies that many expect to watch throughout the month. Some gravitate toward the bright and joyful options, but there’s a whole range of holiday classics that take a different path. Here are three unconventional classics that challenge the boundaries of what a holiday movie can be.

Die Hard (Hulu/Peacock) (Rated R)

This masterful action flick is one of the most debated “holiday” films of all time because of how little it hinges on the spirit of the season. However, because its setting has firm ties to Christmas Eve, it’s pretty easy to see where the debate stems from. The film follows Bruce Willis as John McClane, a New York City cop visiting his ex-wife in Los Angeles for a Christmas party. When he arrives, he discovers that terrorists have taken over the building, and it’s up to him to save the hostages.

Die Hard has become one of the most beloved action films of all time because of how well-written and well-directed it is. There’s never a dull moment; the story is tightly paced with tense character moments and explosive shootouts. John McClane is an incredible “every man” hero who grounds the film. If you haven’t watched this yet, check it out this weekend and decide for yourself if it belongs among other holiday classics.

Anna and the Apocalypse (Prime Video) (Rated R)

Releasing around the same time as the first Spider-Verse film, Anna and the Apocalypse flew under many radars because of the former’s popularity. However, it’s become a staple for fans of unconventional holiday films. It’s a musical comedy that follows a girl named Anna as she dreams of leaving her hometown to see the world. Then, without warning, a zombie outbreak occurs.

The idea of a zombie comedy that doubles as a full-blown musical may seem like a lot. However, the execution of this film makes it an instant classic. The musical numbers are total earworms that you will find yourself humming long after the film ends. The characters and story are engaging with some heartbreaking moments at the climax. Plus, for zombie fans, there’s so much to chew on here, including some exciting fight scenes between Anna’s group and the undead. Don’t let this fun film pass you by.

Krampus (Peacock) (Rated PG-13)

Joe Dante’s Gremlins is a well-regarded unconventional Christmas film because of its creepy creatures mixed with Christmas cheer. However, in 2015, Michael Dougherty created a film reminiscent of that classic, and it’s become an underrated staple of the season. Krampus follows a boy named Max as he voices his frustration with his dysfunctional family during Christmas. When he declares that he hates his family and Christmas itself, he unwittingly calls upon an ancient evil named Krampus that wreaks havoc in their home.

The comparisons to Gremlins are all over this film, as Krampus’ minions (gingerbread men, toys, and treetop angels) terrorize the family in their home. It’s a perfect blend of campy horror and humor that plays on the real Krampus legend. This film is an absolute blast to watch. It’s not too scary for older kids, making it an enjoyable spooky watch for the family. Krampus is the definition of an unconventional holiday classic, and it’s one of the best anyone can seek out this time of year.

