FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Bailey's avatar
Nancy Bailey
8m

Trump’s behaviors don’t surprise me, although I am weary of them. As a mental health professional he behaves as is expected. Mental health professional tried to warn Congress years ago. What does dismay me is the record of Congress in letting down citizens of this country by continually failing to hold him accountable for his actions.

Reply
Share
Rabson, Steve's avatar
Rabson, Steve
1h

Hard-core Trump supporters are like the worshipers at Jonestown who drank the Kool-aid. Even if his policies leave them broke, destitute, and homeless, they will still idolize him.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leigh Anne Van Doren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture