FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Nancy Bailey's avatar
Nancy Bailey
3h

Freud might say that Trump’s use of labeling someone as a communist is projection (an unconscious defense mechanism where one projects their own unacceptable thoughts, beliefs, feelings onto someone else). More simply, since Trump operates at about the developmental level of a 13 year old, I think it is another example that, like an insecure adolescent boy, he strikes back with name calling, e.g., communist, nasty, sick, crazy, fake. . . It’s a limited vocabulary laden with words that are heavily emotional and have no solid substance. Maybe, like the boy who cried wolf, we will become immune to his use of “communist”, so when it is staring us in the face we will be oblivious to its impact until it’s too late.

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Mary Ann's avatar
Mary Ann
4h

Excellent work per usual, Phil. Thank you.

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