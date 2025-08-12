By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

In the final School Board meeting before all students return to class, the district was able to celebrate two of its own for earning teacher-of-the-year honors from state-level organizations.

Edie Brooks is a business and information technology career technical education (CTE) teacher at Post Oak Middle School. She was named teacher of the year by the Virginia Business Educators Association.

The award is for her “innovative teaching strategies, unwavering commitment to student success, and active pursuit of professional growth” which have had a “lasting impact on both her students and colleagues.”

School Board chair Megan Jackson (L), award winner Edie Brooks (C), and superintendent Clint Mitchell (R). Photo courtesy of Spotsylvania County Public Schools.

Also recognized was Christine Culberson, technology and engineering CTE instructor at Battlefield Middle School. She was name teacher of the year by the Virginia Technology & Engineering Educators Association.

Culberson was recognized for her “unwavering passion for career and technical education” that has “enriched the learning experience for students across Spotsylvania County Public Schools.”

School Board chair Megan Jackson (L), award winner Christine Culberson (C), and superintendent Clint Mitchell. Photo courtesy of Spotsylvania County Public Schools.

