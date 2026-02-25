By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Spotsylvania Towne Centre this week donated 1,612 pounds of food to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank—all of it packaged food products that were left behind when a chain restaurant was closed by mall ownership due to not meeting rental obligations.

“This donation equates to approximately 1,300 meals – enough to feed a family of four, three meals per day for over three months,” according to a press release from Cafaro, which owns and manages the mall.

The donation is one of two ways the mall is helping address food insecurity, according to the press release. The other is through the 14th annual Canstruction® competition, during which teams compete to design and build structures using cans of food.

Last year’s competition generated enough canned and shelf-stable food to provide 24,300 meals to residents across the Central Rappahannock region, the press release states.

Canstruction is an international hunger relief charity that raises millions of pounds of food each year for local food banks through such competitions, according to its website.

The local competition will be held February 26-28, during which time volunteers from local organizations and companies will work on their structures in several locations around the mall.

Visitors can vote on their favorite creations from March 1-8, and winners will be announced on March 9.

All the canned food will then be donated to the regional food bank.

