By Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

Art by Paul Cymrot

Fredericksburg’s Abby Kowalski took fourth place in the under-15 girls division in the Professional Disc Golf Association Junior Disc Golf World Championships last week in Pennsylvania—and with a partner tied for first in under-18 doubles—while another Fredericksburger, Ellie Cymrot, helped the U.S. squad to the World Mixed Juniors Ultimate Championship in Logroño, Spain with a 15-11 victory in the finals over Canada.

Ellie Cymrot, daughter of Advance Contributor Paul Cymrot, scored five of the U.S. team’s goals in the championship match. Paul commemorated the Worlds tournament with a series of watercolors you can see above, and below. You can read more about the Junior Worlds tournament HERE, and more about Kowalski’s Disc Golf competition in Alex Murphy’s story in the Free Lance-Star HERE.

Share