Claire Marshall Watkins, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

Violinist Timothy Chooi joined the Fredericksburg Symphony Orchestra in October for Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto

UMW Named to The Princeton Review’s Mental Health Honor Roll

The University of Mary Washington has earned a place on The Princeton Review’s Mental Health Services Honor Roll for 2027, joining just 76 colleges and universities nationwide – and only four in Virginia – recognized for their exceptional commitment to student mental health and well-being.

The distinction, announced Oct. 28, highlights institutions that prioritize student wellness through accessible mental health services, campus-wide support systems, and programs that promote a healthy college experience.

At Mary Washington, that commitment is reflected in a range of initiatives that make mental health resources and support part of everyday campus life. The Princeton Review highlighted UMW’s peer educator internship program, residence hall wellness conversations, professional counseling services and campus-wide outreach efforts.

“Student input plays an important role in this recognition, and that makes me particularly proud,” said Juliette Landphair, UMW’s associate vice president for health and wellness.

“Our students see our health services, particularly the Talley Center for Counseling Services and Student Health Center, as resources they can count on. As someone who works with these professionals every day and sees their commitment firsthand, I’m not at all surprised.”



Read more about UMW’s recognition on The Princeton Review’s Mental Health Honor Roll for 2027.

Great American Songbook Concert Slated for November 12 at Downtown Library Theater

On Thursday, November 12, a trio of experienced professionals is presenting an encore performance of the best of the Songbook, and it is free and open to all. It is a gift to the Fredericksburg region from the Fredericksburg-Este Association, the sister city organization partnered with Este, Italy. The concert concludes the year-long sister city programming in celebration of America250.

Sue Henderson and Ray Dempsey, longtime duo of lyricist and pianist, will reprise their standing ovation performance of these American classics in Italy this past spring. They are joined with acclaimed local musician Becky Stuart.

The performance will showcase familiar and memorable Broadway hits, and classic compositions of the early 20th Century.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to win an original photograph of Este, Italy, the city’s Italian sister city association.

The Fredericksburg-Este Association, founded in 2015, nurtures friendship and cultural understanding between Fredericksburg, VA and Este, Italy, through exchanges, programs, and events.

For program notes and more information, go to www.fred-este.org.

Final Fall Community-Supported Agriculture Mini-Market

On Thursday, November 12, from 6-7 p.m. in the Fredericksburg Co-op Courtyard, the Fredericksburg Area Community Supported Agriculture Project will hold one final mini-market, just in time to stock up on Thanksgiving favorites.

Shop local producers and finish the season strong. Every purchase makes a difference to the farmers and food artisans who bring us such wonderful local food.

Whether you’re picking up your final CSA share or just coming to shop, you can stop by and support Blenheim and Rock Run Creek Farm.

Pick up something delicious for Thanksgiving, say hello to your favorite producers, and help make the final fall CSA gathering a success.

Stafford County Public Schools announces the sponsorship of the At-Risk After-School Meals Program

The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site.

Meals will be provided at these facilities:

For further information, please contact: Stafford County School Nutrition Services (540) 654-9040. You may also contact the Virginia Department of Education, Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs by calling 804-418-4735.

Stafford County Public Schools Awarded $1.75 Million to Expand World Language Opportunities

Stafford County Public Schools has been awarded a $1.75 million grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity to expand access to world language instruction for middle and high school students. The five-year grant will support a new distance-learning model that provides students with greater opportunities to study languages regardless of which school they attend.

The initiative will initially expand French and German instruction across Stafford middle schools, followed by the introduction of additional languages and expansion into high schools. Through live, virtual instruction supported by staff in the classroom, students will have access to courses that may not currently be available at their schools.

Currently, French and German are each offered at only one middle school. The grant will allow the division to expand these offerings through a phased approach, beginning with existing language programs and eventually introducing two additional languages based on military family interests and DoD priorities.

The program will also extend to high schools, providing additional pathways for students pursuing advanced diplomas, postsecondary education, and military service.

Throughout the five-year project, Stafford Schools will evaluate student participation, academic progress, and program effectiveness to guide implementation and support the long-term sustainability of expanded world language instruction.

News from the Farm

Thanks to the generosity of our donors and an extraordinary community response, Rappahannock Education Farm Wholesome Harvest Fundraising Campaign not only met its goal but exceeded expectations.

As the Farm entered the final week of the fundraising campaign, they were still substantially below their goal. That’s when the pace of donations accelerated and the Farm not only met but exceeded their original goal of raising $35,000 to qualify for matching donations in that amount. Notably, in the final week of the campaign, a generous donor came forward with an additional $5,000 match which brought the new match challenge to $40,000.

When the Farm tallied up all of donations as of the October 31 end of the campaign, they had raised $50,122.99! Including the $40,000 match, this brought the grand total to $90,122.99 for the non-profit Farm.

These funds will help reduce the balance on the loan obtained to purchase farmland in 2024 and also to cover ongoing operating expenses, from planting and growing to harvesting and maintaining the Farm.

A Legendary Stradivarius Comes to Life in Fredericksburg

A violin made more than three centuries ago filled the James Monroe High School Auditorium on October 23 as internationally acclaimed violinist Timothy Chooi joined the Fredericksburg Symphony Orchestra for Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto.

The instrument was the legendary 1714 “Dolphin” Stradivarius, famously associated with Jascha Heifetz. Its appearance was not publicized in advance for security reasons.

Earlier that day, Chooi played the Dolphin at a two-hour masterclass at James Monroe High School. Orchestras from Courtland High School, Fredericksburg Christian School, and James Monroe High School participated, along with three student violin soloists from Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. Chooi coached students on technique and interpretation, then stayed for photographs and autographs.

The FSO Rising Stars Series brings accomplished emerging international soloists to Fredericksburg and connects them with area students through educational experiences. The series continues February 13, 2027, when pianist George Li performs Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2.

Caroline County Public Schools Launches Strategic Planning Process

The Caroline County Public Schools is launching a strategic planning process to help shape the future of the division and establish priorities to guide continuous improvement for the years ahead.

The process will bring together families, staff, students, and community members to collaboratively identify priorities, build on the division’s strengths, and develop a shared vision for continued growth and student success.

Feedback gathered throughout the process will help inform a comprehensive strategic plan designed to guide the division’s decisions, actions, and efforts to provide high-quality educational opportunities for all students.

“Our schools are strongest when we work together toward a shared vision for our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Sarah Calveric. “As we launch this strategic planning process, we invite students, families, staff, and community members to tell us what they value about our schools and what they want future generations of students to experience. These ideas will help us set priorities and guide decisions for the future of Caroline County Public Schools.”

As part of the process, the division will gather feedback from members of the school community to better understand current strengths, identify areas for improvement, and explore opportunities for the future. This will take place through an upcoming community-wide survey (December 1-15), community engagement sessions, focus groups, and a comprehensive Strategic Planning Workgroup.

Caroline Schools will share updates and opportunities for community participation over the coming weeks and months, with the goal of final adoption and strategic plan rollout in July 2027.

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