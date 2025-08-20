By Arianna Salvador

CORRESPONDENT

Photos by Arianna Salvador

A thick sheet of overcast clouds hovered over the nearly 120-year-old University of Mary Washington. The morning sun rose behind a gray sky, and a light rain drizzled down, setting up for another humid and dreary August day.

However, an undercurrent of anticipation and enthusiasm cut through the dull weather on Wednesday morning. Throughout the campus, a wave of bright-eyed and anxious freshmen arrived at the university’s entrance. With help from their families, they prepared to move into their dorms, taking the first step in their next four-year journey.

“I’m very nervous, but I’m also very excited to meet new people and start this new chapter of my life,” said freshman and UMW swim team member Alex Kerner.

This week, UMW welcomed the class of 2029 as they moved into residence halls across the brick-covered campus. According to Lisa Marvashti, director of media and public relations, the university is welcoming 727 first-year students—86% from Virginia, 10% from out of state, and 4% international.

UMW has 14 different residence halls, with almost half of them allocated to first-years. To accommodate this large number of people and various locations, the move-in day had staggered check-in times. Those on the top floors of each residence hall checked in earliest at 8 a.m.

Residents of each floor were given around two hours to unload and unpack everything into their dorms. With the help of numerous volunteers, move-in crew, and family members, the newest class of Eagles settled into their dorms and what is now their home away from home.

Around the grounds, groups of move-in volunteers sporting bright yellow shirts helped the new students and their families bring in various dorm essentials, from mini fridges to stuffed animals. Every residence hall had a steady stream of helpers carrying items from the unloading zone to the dorms.

Freshman Stephanie Santos, flanked by volunteers and her family, noted her excitement to attend UMW.

“I visited and I loved the campus … I just can’t wait for it to be fall here,” the New Jersey native said.

Santos stated that life in Virginia is much different than beach-side living in New Jersey. Having lived there her entire life, Santos said she was feeling nervous about moving and that she was “already missing home.” However, she noted that she’s already made friends, especially with her teammates on the UMW’s women’s softball team.

Another new student, Ro, who asked not to use their last name, is happy to be attending UMW, specifically because of the campus. The prospective studio art major highlighted the school's smaller size in comparison to other institutions in Virginia.

“I like that it’s a small community,” Ro said. “A lot of other schools in the area are really big... [and] I really like the campus. I thought it was really nice when I first visited.”

After getting situated in their dorms, the incoming freshmen will continue to get help transitioning to college from other students, who volunteer as peer mentors.

According to sophomore Kaylee Phipps, she and the other mentors are each responsible for around 15 freshmen. They plan events for their mentees and help them navigate college and socialize.

Phipps citied the positive experience she had with her own peer mentor in motivating her to give that same experience to the next class of students.

“I want to be that person who gives people advice, because I love giving people advice,” Phipps said.

After the Freshman Move-in day has concluded, UMW will allow returning students to move in on Saturday and Sunday, August 23-24.

The first day of the fall semester is the following Monday, August 25.

