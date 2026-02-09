$8 a Month Supports Great Journalism

By Sophie Hubbard

The UMW men's basketball team celebrates. All photos by Kaitlynn Kimball, used with permission.

After making an appearance in the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 one year ago, the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team entered this winter with a clear goal: build on the momentum.

So far, the Eagles have done just that, compiling an 18–3 record and earning the No. 2 NPI ranking for the first time in program history.

One reason for that continuity is the program’s returning roster. The Eagles graduated only two players last season, allowing the majority of the team to return this winter and step into expanded roles.

With no traditional seniors, the team returned ready to pick up where they left off with shared leadership throughout the roster. Team captains have helped guide the group, but third year player Jadon Burgess emphasizes that accountability is spread across the entire team.

“We all know that we’re here for a reason,” says Burgess. “We all have a role on the team, and Coach Kahn brings that out of us. He wants the best for us and our job is to push each other.”

Head coach Marcus Kahn, now in his 12th season at UMW, has fostered a culture built on physical play, unselfish basketball, and a tight-knit team.

Third year player Jadon Burgess

“We’re all so close. I could call any of them and have any type of conversation,” says junior forward Jay Randall. He added that the team has worked to maintain a competitive environment in practices while continuing to build relationships off the court, something he believes has strengthened overall team chemistry.

Players say last year’s postseason experience also helped shape the team’s mindset entering the current season. After winning the conference tournament to secure an NCAA tournament spot, the Eagles advanced through the opening rounds before falling in the closing seconds of their third game, an experience returning players said provided motivation heading into the off-season.

Outside of competition, the Eagles have also focused on community engagement, recently volunteering with the Upward youth basketball league in downtown Fredericksburg. UMW basketball assisted with practices throughout the week and helped run games on Saturday, later welcoming the young athletes and their families to a UMW home game.

“It was really cool to see that return,” Burgess said. “We spent time with them, and then they were able to show up for us.” After the game, the children were invited to the court where they took pictures with the team and asked for autographs.

Junior forward Jay Randall

Mary Washington’s nine-game winning streak ended last week with losses to Christopher Newport University and Randolph-Macon College, but the team remains focused as it prepares for a rematch against CNU, a long-standing rival. Last season’s Coast-to-Coast Conference championship victory over Christopher Newport marked UMW’s first win against the Captains since 2019, adding additional energy to the upcoming match-up.

“We’re focused on making sure we’re doing everything possible to play hard, compete, and let the scoreboard take care of itself,” Burgess told the Advance.

The Eagles will face Christopher Newport at home on February 14 at 6 p.m. following the women’s basketball “Blue Crew” game, a match designated for maximum student turnout and support. The doubleheader will be part of a full day of home events, including faculty and staff appreciation services.

“It’s about us,” Randall said. “We just want to go out, compete, and play our game.”

UMW basketball will compete in the Anderson Center on Alvey Drive in Fredericksburg. Tickets to all home games are free. More information about the team is at the UMW athletics website.

