By Patrick Neustatter, SPECIAL to THE ADVANCE

Before I came to America, I held a typical British view of Americans. Prince Harry said it best in his memoir, Spare: Americans are “too loud, too rich, too happy, too confident, too direct, and too honest.” (Although, in this political climate, I’m not so sure about “too honest.”)

I have now lived in the U.S. for more than 40 years and I still have no answer to why America is the only country in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development that does not have universal healthcare.

Why are Americans willing to live with a system that is so wildly expensive? Why do so many people fail to receive the care they need, or go bankrupt when they do?

When I have questions about American culture, I have a fountain of knowledge to consult: my friends. Every Friday morning at Eileen’s Bakery, a group of old farts, including three mostly retired UMW professors, put the world to rights. This is the Coffee Klatch. One of the Steves (we’ve had up to five at different times) told me: “It’s all to do with stubborn individualism and a philosophy of self-reliance.”

My take from this, and working as a primary care doctor in the U.S. since 1982, is that Americans tolerate their healthcare system due to a combination of individual and corporate culture.

The belief that individuals are responsible for themselves and don’t need a government to do much for them seems a throwback to the Wild West. The culture of self-sufficiency manifests as a strong “get the government off our backs” mentality whose principal proponent, I gather, was Ronald Raegan, the cowboy president himself.

With a single payer system and what the country spends on healthcare––which is about twice as much per head as equivalent countries––and some modest extra taxes, the U.S. could easily afford universal coverage. This would include things like medications, vision, dental, long term and nursing home care, with no deductibles or massive insurance premiums.

I guess the extra taxes come up against another issue: resentment toward paying taxes. Americans see taxation as an “every-man-for-himself” scenario rather than a civic necessity.

There seems to be a particular objection to using taxes to pay for healthcare for some reason. Though schools, law enforcement, any number of government agencies, and a whole civic infrastructure of roads and buildings seem legitimate.

Go figure.

Much of the opposition to healthcare reform has come from industries with a vested interest in the status quo—though the policies of these companies of course are dependent on the ethics of the corporate stiffs that run them.

When President Johnson tried to pass Medicare in 1965, there was a particularly fiendish example of opposition: the American Medical Association’s Women’s Auxiliary mounted “Operation Coffee Cup.”

Doctor’s wives hosted living room discussions about the dangers of Medicare, distributing a record featuring an up-and-coming actor and titled “Ronald Reagan Speaks Out Against Socialized Medicine.”

Again, when Obama was promoting the Affordable Care Act, it was the AMA in opposition. They are reported to have spent $1.2 billion in what appears to have been a move to protect doctors’ turf.

Similarly, the insurance industry spent over $100 million lobbying against the Affordable Care Act to keep insurance in the hands of private companies.

It’s all a long, sad, story going back as far as 1935 with FDR trying to get compulsory national health insurance in the Social Security Act. Then Truman took up the cause. Then Clinton.

Americans are afraid of bureaucratic inefficiency. They are afraid that the government would make a dogs’ dinner of any healthcare plan, which is a bit of a joke with the current system. America has a thousand different private insurance companies, each offering a mass of different policies, medication overage, and restrictions on who you can go see. Tell me that’s efficient.

And that other objection, of the government getting in the middle of that sacred doctor-patient relationship, seems a bit hollow. We doctors know that someone at the insurance company has to approve most tests and treatments that our patients need.

Even though American healthcare companies have influence through profitability and lobbying, if the will of the electorate was strong enough, this could be overcome. So, Why do Americans tolerate their healthcare system as is? Is the will to overcome just not there?

One interesting observation came from liberal politician Ben Litchfield in a talk at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship one time. He said that resistance to socialized medicine in the U.S. is because of Calvinist attitudes. It is a carry-over from poor laws in England when there was a belief that poverty and sickness were a sin and people needed to be punished for being poor and ill.

I prefer the take of Aneurin Bevin, British Minister of Health at the time of the formation of the British National Health Service:

“Illness is neither an indulgence for which people have to pay, nor an offence for which they should be penalized, but a misfortune the cost of which should be shared by the community.”

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Patrick Neustatter is a retired general practitioner and former medical director of the Moss Free Clinic. He still volunteers at a free clinic in Orange County.

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