Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The University of Mary Washington this week announced a new degree program beginning next year—a Master of Science in Nursing, with options for students to focus on nursing education or become a family nurse practitioner.

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges approved the program this fall. Applicants must have their registered nurse (RN) license and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing—which UMW can assist with through its established RN-to-BSN completion program.

“This program aims to address vacancies in primary care and healthcare higher education in our region and across the Commonwealth, equipping nurses with advanced competencies and expertise for leadership, specialized practice and improved patient outcomes,” said Janet Atarthi-Dugan, UMW’s director of nursing, in a press release from the university.

Graduates who choose the MSN’s nursing education track will be qualified to teach future nurses in academic and clinical settings. Those who become family nurse practitioners will be able to work as primary care providers, as well as in hospitals, urgent care and long-term care facilities, according to the press release.

The Virginia General Assembly provided $740,000 in initial funding for the program, which will be offered in a hybrid on-line/in-person setting and will include practicum placements.

Enrollment in the two-year full-time, or three-year part-time, program will begin in the 2026-27 school year.

UMW Provost Tim O’Donnell said the university’s approach to healthcare education is distinctive because it “stem[s] from our liberal arts and sciences mission.”

The MSN program will be “based in close mentorship, practical applications and core competencies, preparing nurses to lead with empathy, critical thinking and strong community connections,” he said in the press release.

More information about the new program is here.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”