A bicycle and pedestrian connector project along part of Lafayette Boulevard in Fredericksburg has been finished four months ahead of schedule.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said the new 10-foot-wide path runs along the north side of Lafayette Boulevard between Twin Lakes Drive and St Paul Street and connects at a paved access point with the existing Virginia Central Railway Trail at the Springwood Drive cul-de-sac.

New pedestrian signals, added this week, were the final touches. They are at Twin Lakes Drive, Springwood Drive, Kensington Place, and St Paul Street. That completed the $2.4 million project, which began last December.

The path has ramps and marked crosswalks making it easier for use by those with disabilities.

The area is heavily frequented by pedestrians from local apartments and a nearby dance studio.

The City of Fredericksburg financed the project with money from Virginia’s SMART SCALE transportation program.

