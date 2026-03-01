By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Rep. Eugene Vindman with Anthony Toigo, Stafford’s director of intergovernmental affairs; Sheriff David Decatur; Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Maya Guy; and Stafford County deputies on Friday, February 27.

Rep. Eugene Vindman wrapped up two days of “handing out big checks” across Virginia’s 7th Congressional District in Stafford on Friday afternoon.

“This is one of the biggest,” he said, gesturing to a check for just over $1 million, made out to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office from the U.S. Congress.

The funding, which Vindman secured for Stafford through the U.S. House of Representatives’ newly reopened Community Project Funding process, will be used to replace 345 mobile patrol radios for Sheriff’s Office vehicles.

“These radios are the backbone of officer safety and accountability, and many of [the ones currently in use by the department] date to 2008,” said Stafford Sheriff David Decatur to deputies, civilian employees, and Stafford government staff gathered for the check presentation.

The old radios do not support a third radio frequency band, and they lack LTE [wireless broadband] connectivity and field playback capabilities. The new radios will have these advanced features, “allowing deputies to communicate more effectively and reducing the long-term maintenance costs,” Decatur said.

“These radios will save lives and resources,” he said.

Vindman said it’s been his priority during his first time in Congress to bring federal resources back to Virginia communities. He said that he had about $15 million in that CPF funding available to him and that advancing projects for law enforcement and public safety was important to him.

“Public safety is a core responsibility of government at every level,” Vindman said.

To qualify for CPF funding, projects must be submitted by a locality or nonprofit organization and must meet the eligibility requirements of existing federal grant programs, according to a press release from Vindman’s office.

Vindman and his staff worked with elected officials and community leaders to solicit project submissions and ensure funding was included in legislation.

On Friday afternoon, both Vindman and Decatur praised the partnership and cooperation that resulted in the project being successfully funded.

Earlier on Friday, Vindman visited the Town of Bowling Green in Caroline County to present a check for $967,000 to the Caroline Sheriff’s Office, to modernize its radio communication system.

“This investment addresses a significant officer safety concern while strengthening coordination and improving public safety for the broader community and local schools,” the press release states.

