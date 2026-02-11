By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Rep. Eugene Vindman (VA-07) stands with New York representative Josh Riley (speaking at the podium) and other founding members of the Congressional Lowering Utility Bills Caucus during a press conference about the caucus on Monday. Screenshot from video of the press conference.

Considering the recent below-freezing temperatures, Angela, a Stafford County resident, told Rep. Eugene Vindman’s office that she is “honestly terrified” of receiving her next utility bill.

Her last bill, before the cold snap of the past few weeks, was $423, and she is already having to “pick and choose between what bills I can pay,” she wrote in response to a survey distributed by Vindman’s office.

Angela is one of 800 Virginians, the majority of them in the Fredericksburg area, who responded to the survey and shared how rising utility costs are affecting them. Their struggles, and those of Americans in other states, have inspired Vindman (VA-07) and 15 other Democratic congresspeople to launch the Congressional Lowering Utility Bills Caucus this week.

The caucus will work to “find legislative solutions to the ongoing energy affordability crisis in Virginia and around the country,” according to a press release from Vindman’s office.

“Families across Virginia and the country are feeling the squeeze of rising utility bills, and Congress has a responsibility to act,” Vindman said in the press release. “I’m proud to join Congressman [Josh] Riley [N.Y.-19] in launching the Congressional Lowering Utility Bills Caucus to bring lawmakers together to provide real oversight and accountability. By examining rate hikes and holding utility providers accountable, we can pursue practical solutions that put affordability and fairness first.”

According to survey responses that Vindman’s office shared with the Advance, voters in the 7th Congressional District reported that their utility bills have increased about 25% in the past few years, leaving “less money for groceries and other essentials,” said Jackie, a Fredericksburg resident.

Fabrice, a Stafford resident with young children, said utility bills are “squeezing me tight.”

“So, I am lowering my heat at home and turning off any light that I can during the day and even night. Also, I'm clothing my kids really warm so just I could see my bills decrease and be able to put food on the table,” she said. “It is tough out there, groceries prices are getting high as well not just electricity bills.”

Lovesun, another Stafford resident with school-aged children, said energy bills are “hurting [her] family” and that her household sometimes has to “cut back on our groceries to keep the lights on.”

“It’s a very trying time to be a working-class American,” she said. “Even with two incomes, we are struggling, and I know others must be feeling it as well.”

Rising utility bills are also challenging retired residents on fixed incomes. David, a Stafford resident, told Vindman’s office that “the large increases that we have on water/sewage and electricity bills far outstrip the [cost of living] increases to our retirement benefits.”

Cynthia, a Spotsylvania resident who retired a year ago, said she “struggle[s] to make ends meet” and that life seems to “always get harder rather than easier.”

And Edwin, another Spotsylvania resident, said the cost of living is causing him to come out of retirement.

“I live on social security and a small [Virginia Retirement System] pension,” he said. “I will be turning 70 in a few months and based on current inflation I have begun looking for a job again. My retirement lasted a whole ten months.”

In addition to Vindman and Riley, the other members of the Congressional Lowering Utility Bills Caucus include Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (VA-10) and representatives from Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, New Mexico, and Rhode Island.

Riley said in the press release that when he asks his constituents in New York, “What’s keeping you up at night and how can I help?,” the most common answer is “that utility bills are out of control and need to be reined in.”

“Too many working families are being put to an impossible choice of either keeping the lights on or paying for the mortgage or groceries. Meanwhile, the utility monopolies are making record profits while jacking up rates. It’s unacceptable,” he said. “I’m launching the Congressional Lowering Utility Bills Caucus to provide a forum for members of Congress to work together on legislation to take on the utility monopolies and lower their customers’ bills.”

Share

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries