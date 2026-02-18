"Harry Nice Memorial Bridge," by MDGovpics is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

The Virginia Department of Health has issued a recreational water advisory for the Potomac River, urging Virginia residents to avoid activities like swimming, wading and kayaking due to recent sewage spills in Washington, D.C.

The advisory is in effect for an estimated four to six weeks, the timeline projected for repairs, the VDH said in a news release.

The health department is advising that people and pets should avoid recreational water activities where “full-body submersion is more likely to occur.”

The advisory was issued following a sewage spill on Jan. 19 and a subsequent discharge reported on Feb. 7 due to a sewer pipe break in D.C.

The affected area spans 72.5 miles, extending from the American Legion Memorial Bridge (Interstate 495) in Fairfax County down to the Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge (Route 301) in King George County.

The VDH said there is “no evidence of impacts to drinking water at this time.”

To help prevent recreational water illnesses, VDH provided the following guidance for the public:

Avoid Contact: Do not come into contact with water in the advisory area and obey any posted signage at waterbody access points.

Observe Water Quality: Avoid any area with a foul odor, dead or dying fish, or discolored water.

Post-Contact Care: If contact cannot be avoided, promptly wash skin with soap and water.

Clean Gear: Rinse or wash any items that come into contact with the water, including clothing, fishing gear, life vests, ropes, and paddles.

Medical Attention: Seek medical care and notify a practitioner of the waterbody exposure if adverse health effects are experienced.

Fish and Crabs: When harvesting fish or crabs, discard the skin and organs, cook the meat to the proper temperature, and thoroughly clean cutting boards and implements.

For updates on repair status, VDH directed residents to D.C. Water. Additional updates on Virginia impacts and links to responding Maryland and D.C. agencies are available on the VDH website. More information on general recreational water safety is available at SwimHealthyVA.com.

