By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Photo by Zwaddi on Unsplash

The Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council will consider a discrepancy between Virginia’s FOIA law and the procedural manual for the state’s district court judges at its quarterly meeting this week.

Share

The discrepancy came to light this fall as a result of efforts by Theodore Marcus, a Spotsylvania parent and former Riverbend High School swim coach. In October, Marcus filed a petition asking Spotsylvania General District Court to compel the school division, School Board, and individual members Lisa Phelps and April Gillespie to release records responsive to multiple FOIA requests he made over the past year.

Lawyers for the Spotsylvania School Board successfully argued before Judge Jane Reynolds that Marcus’s petition should be dismissed because it was “improperly served.” They argued that Marcus’s petition should have been served either by the Sheriff’s Office or by a third-party process server, rather than emailed by Marcus.

However, Virginia Code does not require that FOIA lawsuits be “served,” only that they must be “received” by the party against whom the petition is brought.

“That language is intentional,” Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, told the Advance in October. “These procedures are not put in place to be procedural booby traps for citizens who are trying to enforce their rights.”

The attorneys appeared to base their argument on Virginia’s Judicial District Court Benchbook, which states, “Providing a copy of a petition before filing is not a substitute for service of process after filing.”

Reynolds was on the committee that authored the most recent edition of the Benchbook.

In an appeal asking the court to reverse its dismissal of his case, Marcus wrote that “Although a court’s Benchbook is, presumably, not precedent of any type for the rendering of a decision … it seems inescapably clear that both [Judge Jane Reynolds] and Respondents’ counsel leveraged it to deprive Petitioner of his day in court.”

Marcus emailed a summary of these issues to Del. Marcus Simon (D-Fairfax), chair of the FOIA Advisory Council on November 15, upon the recommendation of the council’s executive director, Alan Gernhardt.

Simon responded later the same day through his chief of staff, who wrote, “Delegate Simon has asked that this be included on the next FOIA Council agenda.”

The item is on the agenda for this week’s meeting, which takes place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, in House Room A of the General Assembly Building in Richmond.

Rhyne said in an email conversation with Marcus, which was shared with the Advance, that the council can either appoint a committee to study the matter, recommend or endorse proposed legislation to address the issue; or vote against recommending any legislation.

A legislative member of the council could also choose to introduce a bill to address it without the full council’s recommendation.

In addition to Simon, the other legislators who are members of the council are state senators Mamie Locke (D) and Richard Stuart (R) and delegate Elizabeth Bennett-Parker (D).

Locke represents the Hampton Roads area and Bennett-Parker represents the Alexandria area.

Stuart represents State Senate District 23, which includes part of Spotsylvania County and all of King George and Caroline counties, in addition to counties in the Northern Neck.

He is also the county attorney for King George.

This story has been updated to clarify the source of information about possible outcomes of the meeting.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month