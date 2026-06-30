VaNews/Virginia Public Access Project

From Tuesday: A new tax has been activated for data centers, the most energy-intensive industry in Virginia, through a provision of the two-year state budget the legislature finalized Monday. The spending plan preserves data centers’ sales and use tax exemption, the focus of a protracted legislative fight over the past few months. But the new tax represents the state’s first major efforts to claw back millions from the industry specifically for their energy use and address residents’ concerns about the rapidly multiplying facilities…. The state sales and use tax exemption saves data centers an estimated $1.9 billion a year, a figure that dwarfs the expected revenue from the new energy consumption tax. —Shannon Heckt, Virginia Mercury

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Articles from newspapers throughout the Commonwealth and Washington D.C. Firewalls will block you from reading some, but you’ll at least have some idea about what’s going on from the headlines, which, let’s be honest, are all many of us have time to read anyway. CLICK HERE.