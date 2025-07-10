FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa R.'s avatar
Lisa R.
3h

Spotsy has a great dental assistant program for students and they can go right into an assistant role and then on to hygiene school or dental school.

What about the programs at VCU and ODU? What are their numbers?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Martin Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture