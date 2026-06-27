VaNews/Virginia Public Access Project

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By JOE DODSON, Courthouse News Service

From Saturday: A judge in rural Virginia sided with gun rights activists Thursday, barring state police from enforcing an assault weapons ban set to take effect July 1. Lancaster County Circuit Judge John Martin issued the preliminary injunction from his bench in favor of Gun Owners of America, the Virginia Citizens Defense League and resident John Crump, finding the commonwealth unlikely to succeed in arguing the impending law doesn’t run afoul of the state’s constitution. In the hearing, which took a little over two hours, Crump and the organizations argued that the newly passed law conflicts with a provision of the Virginia Constitution enshrining the right to keep and bear arms, added in 1971.

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