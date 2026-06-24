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Virginia Legislators Advance Budget with Tax on Data Centers

By NATHANIEL CLINE, SHANNON HECKT, CHARLOTTE RENE WOODS and SAMANTHA WILLIS, Virginia Mercury

Virginia legislators have approved a two-year, $205 billion budget proposal to fund healthcare and public education, provide 4 percent teacher raises and a 3.5 percent pay bump to state employees, establish a retail weed marketplace and hedge against decreased federal dollars. The spending plan also includes a provision to tax data centers for their energy consumption, which is slated to generate a maximum of $600 million each year but doesn’t include the environmental standards the House of Delegates wanted to impose on the industry or the end of the sales tax exemption that the Senate sought.

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