By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

The Virginia State Police confirmed this week that a Spotsylvania County deputy is the subject of an “active and open investigation.”

The deputy, Emmanuel Otero, is also the subject of an internal investigation being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office.

Robin Lawson, public relations director for the Virginia State Police, wrote in a December 2 email to the Advance that the criminal investigation into Otero is “an active and open investigation.” She said she was unable to provide more information about the investigation “at this time.”

On November 26, Otero appeared in Spotsylvania General District Court for a hearing on a protective order sought against him by another county employee.

During the hearing, Otero testified under oath that he had been told that the internal investigation into him would be concluded after the protective order hearing, and that it was unfounded.

But in an email to the Advance sent on December 1, Lt. Col. Delbert Myrick with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said that, “the Internal Investigation [into Otero] remains open” and that per established policy, it will “remain open until the criminal matter is concluded.”

At the November 26 hearing, John Spencer, a substitute General District Court judge, denied the county employee’s request for a protective order. He stated that since the oral testimony provided by the county employee and Otero was conflicting, he had to look at the documentary evidence—which consisted mainly of text messages—to determine who to believe.

“I have nothing here where he threatens her,” Spencer said. “For [that] reason, I will deny the protective order.”

Myrick said that Otero was placed on administrative leave while a preliminary protective order was in place. After the November 26 dismissal of the request for a final protective order, he was “placed on modified duty, which excludes him from performing law enforcement responsibilities and interactions with the public,” Myrick said.

“He will remain on modified duty until the criminal investigation is complete and the [internal investigation] is finalized,” Myrick continued. “All of this is our standard policy and procedure.”

