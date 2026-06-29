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By DEAN MIRSHAHI, VPM News

From Monday: As a healthcare navigator, Diana Marrero guides people in the Richmond area as they look for health insurance. She said the expiration of federal assistance that lowered people’s healthcare costs from 2021 to the end of 2025 has led to skyrocketing premium payments this year—which have left many with “impossible choices.” “Families that I work with were forced to choose either between basic necessities such as rent, groceries, utilities, over health insurance,” Marrero said in an interview. The numbers back it up.

Articles from newspapers throughout the Commonwealth and Washington D.C. Firewalls will block you from reading some, but you’ll at least have some idea about what’s going on from the headlines, which, let’s be honest, are all many of us have time to read anyway. CLICK HERE.