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Sue Sargeant
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After attending my daughter's Homecoming and Family Weekend at Lynchburg College last weekend, we left the closest hotel we could find in Appomattox to drive back to Fredericksburg. On a beautiful Sunday, we decided to travel the Jack Jouett route, as part of the VA250 Passport program.

Jack Jouett is known as the "Paul Revere of the South". He was a Virginia captain who made a dramatic 40-mile nighttime horseback ride on June 3–4, 1781, to save Thomas Jefferson and the Virginia General Assembly from capture by British forces.

The path that Jouett took was a grueling, cross-country route through dense wilderness and old cart paths. The multiple arched tree canopies we approached were like entering an enchanted forest. We cut to the Cuckoo Tavern/ Louisa County area, and headed toward Charlottesville before turning back northeast toward Fredericksburg.

What was remarkable about the drive was that we even navigated the Jack Jouett route. Far more impressive, however, was seeing giant Mark Warner signs dominating huge plots of land. And a 'Republicans for Perriello' yard sign next to it.

We gave up counting them.

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