By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Photos from Tanya Elgin.

On Saturday, November 1, the FredNats ballpark will become more than a sports venue as hundreds gather for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Each person walking is somehow tied to this disease that affects more than 160,000 Virginians and millions more nationwide.

For some, it’s a parent who no longer remembers their face. For others, it’s a spouse who repeats the same stories, not knowing they’ve told them before. Alzheimer’s doesn’t just erase memories; it takes a person piece by piece, leaving their loved ones to watch them disappear despite being right in front of them.

That’s why Fredericksburg walks.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is organized annually by the Alzheimer’s Association and is one of the region’s most meaningful fundraisers. It not only raises money for local caregiver programs, support groups, and research, but also something less tangible—hope. It turns private grief into public solidarity, transforming loss into movement.

Alzheimer’s is not just a disease of aging, advocates say—it impacts far beyond the individuals themselves. Families become caregivers overnight. Adult children juggle jobs, kids, and the demands of helping a parent who no longer manages daily tasks on their own. Spouses watch their partners drift into confusion and silence. The emotional and financial strain of this disease is overwhelming.

“Walk Day has a way of bringing people together that is truly moving,” says Tanya Elgin, walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Greater Richmond chapter. “I’ve watched families find comfort simply by seeing they are not alone, and discover support and resources they didn’t even know were available. For many, this is their first introduction to the Alzheimer’s Association, and we want that first experience to feel warm, welcoming, and full of hope.”

At the heart of the event is the Promise Garden ceremony, a powerful symbol of remembrance and resilience. Participants hold flowers in four colors: blue for those living with the disease, yellow for caregivers, purple for those lost, and orange for anyone who dreams of a world without Alzheimer’s. For those few seconds, as the flowers rise into the air, the crowd falls quiet and the stadium becomes a garden of memories. This ceremony is a reminder that even as Alzheimer’s strips away so much, it cannot touch love.

“I want everyone to leave the Walk feeling like they’ve been part of something life-changing,” says Elgin. “This is about more than raising money; it’s about standing shoulder to shoulder with people who understand, honoring the loved ones we’ve lost, and showing that hope can shine even in the darkest moments.”

So why walk? A walk around the stadium won’t cure Alzheimer’s, but it does something powerful. In a time of weakness and pain, it gives purpose. It raises funds to help local families get the care they need and builds awareness in the community which can lead to early diagnosis, better treatment, and more compassion among one another, whether in a neighborhood, school, or a workplace.

Most of all, it reminds those affected by the disease that progress is happening. Researchers are closer than ever to understanding how to slow and prevent the disease. Each step, every dollar, every flower helps push research and the community forward.

Elgin says it best: “Behind every diagnosis is a person with a story, a family who loves them, and a community that can lift them up.”

“It’s okay to speak up, ask for help, and lean on others,” she says. “There is help, there is hope, and there is a community ready to walk beside them.”

Fredericksburg is a city that shows up, whether it’s for their neighbor, for a cause, or for each other. This walk is no different. The city comes together, united by a deep sense of connection.

This walk isn’t just about remembering those lost, it is about refusing to forget those still here.

The site opens at 9 a.m. on November 1, with local vendors, raffles, and community organizations offering resources for those affected. Participation is free, but registration is required.

Learn more and register here.

