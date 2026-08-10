By Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

Fredericksburg December 1863/Library of Congress

ACLU of Virginia files lawsuit on behalf of King George middle school students who sought to form LGBTQ+ club

By Adele Uphaus, 8/8/26

Parents and students say the school board and King George officials violated the students First Amendment rights and the federal Equal Access Act in blocking formation of middle-school student organization.

Spotsylvania supervisors weigh support of statewide moratorium on data centers

By Taft Coghill J. and Jonathan Hunley, 8/8/26

After voting in February to require a special use permit for all data center development in the county, along with a number of other restrictions, supervisors will vote this Tuesday on a motion to support of a statewide moratorium on all data center development.

Humana, Mary Washington Healthcare in negotiations over contract renewal

By Adele Uphaus, 8/7/26

Deadline for contract resolution is September 1. If no renewal, patient with Humana Medicare Advantage insurance plans will no longer be in network at Mary Washington Healthcare facilities.

New school year starts this week for most area students

By Adele Uphaus, 8/9/26

Highlights, important dates, and important links for Fredericksburg area schools as classes start today throughout the area.

One dead, five seriously injured in two-vehicle wreck on Route 20

By Allison Brophy Champion, Culpeper Star-Exponent, 8/8/26

An Orange County High School student was killed and four passengers, all minors, were hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-car crash August 6. All the injured students were Orange County High School students as well.

Sex crimes reported at Spotsylvania hospital prompt arrest

By Keith Epps, 8/7/26

Adam Alexander Hall, a former nurse technician at Spotsylvania Regional Hospital, has been sentenced to six years on prison for sexually assaulting three elderly patients—13 years total with seven years suspended. Hall entered Alford pleas to the charges back in May and was sentenced on Friday.

Man who embezzled $451,000 pleads guilty in Spotsylvania

By Keith Epps, 8/7/26

David Raymond Moberly of Mineral is facing a possible 40 years in prison for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a number of clients through his realty company in Lake Anna. One of the 50 victims was a “vulnerable” adult living in a memory care medical facility.

Stafford man sentenced to 20 years for sex crimes offenses

Keith Epps, 8/7/26

A registered sex offender caught with thousands of child pornography images has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Jesse Earl Abercrombie had already been convicted on multiple counts of possessing child pornography. He is still being investigated on child pornography charges in other states as well.

Child porn collection earns man 5 years in prison

Keith Epps, 8/6/26

Kevin Christopher Jenkins of Spotsylvania was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of what was described as a large collection of child pornography in addition to reproducing child pornography. Many of the images showed toddler-aged children in sexually explicit acts.