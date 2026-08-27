FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rabson, Steve's avatar
Rabson, Steve
23m

Okinawa, Japan’s southernmost Prefecture. Is a certified blue zone due to the high percentage of multigenerational families, the popularity of elderly group recreational activities, a leisurely rural life style, year-round warm semi-tropical climate, and a healthy diet. See book “The Okinawa Diet.”

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leigh Anne Van Doren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture