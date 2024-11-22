By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Forty percent of households in the Fredericksburg region either live in poverty or qualify as ALICE—an acronym for “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.”

These are families who work but struggle to afford basic needs. They often must choose between paying for housing or paying for other necessities such as childcare, food, or utilities, and have no financial safety net in case of an emergency.

The acronym was developed by the United Way of Northern New Jersey as part of a study to understand the struggles of a specific population and has been adopted by United Ways across the country, which publish annual reports and advocate for the needs of ALICE families.

In order to understand these needs, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative participated in a simulation hosted by the Rappahannock United Way as part of ALICE Awareness Week, held this year from November 18-22.

The simulation, held over two days at REC’s Fredericksburg and Culpeper offices, allowed more than 100 employees to step into the shoes of ALICE families, navigating a month’s worth of financial decisions and stressors.

“The reason why I was so passionate about getting the member services employees involved in this [ALICE Simulation] is … to make sure that they understand empathy,” said Kris Sieber Dunn, managing director of member services for REC, in a press release about the simulation.

Dunn said employees must be able to understand what a member is going through when they call about not being able to pay a power bill.

It can’t be “a robotic response,” she said. “We have to feel what they’re feeling and be their advocate. I think this is going to be a great exercise for REC’s member services employees to really understand how people have to balance so much of their life, including their power bill.”

Jessica Chavez, volunteer coordinator for the Rappahannock United Way, said she was “humbled to share the story of ALICE” with the REC employees.

“This experience helps participants understand that the struggles in our community are widespread,” she said in the press release. “For utility call center employees, it’s especially impactful—they often interact with people struggling to pay their bills, and this simulation offers a perspective from the other side of the phone.”

ALICE families—there are almost 1 million in Virginia, according to the most recent report—and those below the poverty threshold face even greater financial strain during the holiday season. RUW is currently fundraising for its Prosper Financial Assistance Program, which provides housing, transportation and childcare assistance for ALICE households in the region.

