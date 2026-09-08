By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Pietro Mattia/Unsplash

A typical Dominion residential bill in this region now runs about $165 a month, up roughly $22 since January (Inside Climate News). Regular gas is $3.96 a gallon against $3.00 a year ago, according to AAA. Sixty-one days from now, Fredericksburg-area voters get to register an opinion about that, twice—once for the House of Representatives, once for the Senate. The useful question is not which candidate says affordability matters. All four do. It is which one has a mechanism for dealing with the affordability challenge.

What is actually on the ballot

For the House, it is first-term Democrat Eugene Vindman against Republican Doug Ollivant, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who won the Republican August 4 primary with 56.6 percent of the vote. Ollivant has lived in Culpeper County since 2020, on the Rappahannock upriver from the city, per his campaign biography. Four minor candidates are also qualified. For the Senate, it is three-term Democrat Mark Warner against Republican Bert Mizusawa, a retired Army major general from McLean who won his Republican primary

The local squeeze, by the numbers

Electricity is the loudest complaint. Regulators approved a Dominion increase of about $16 a month, and a separate fuel charge added roughly $8 more on July 1 (Inside Climate News). Local governments and school divisions took a 24.9 percent overall increase in electric rates the same day, with at least 12 percent more coming in 2027—a cost that lands back on local tax bills (Connection Newspapers).

Gas is the second loudest. Diesel is $5.70 a gallon against $3.63 a year ago and the state averaged $2.83 for regular in late February, before the Iran conflict. Nationally, gasoline is up 24.6 percent over the year and groceries at home are up 2.7 percent (Bureau of Labor Statistics).

Housing has plateaued at a high level: a $500,000 area median sale price in June (Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors), average rent around $2,250 (Zillow), and a 6.71 percent 30-year mortgage (Freddie Mac).

Health insurance is already biting. Since the enhanced federal subsidies expired, marketplace enrollment has fallen from 389,000 to 295,000—94,000 dropped, close to the 100,000 state officials flagged as vulnerable. For 2027, insurers are asking for an average rate increase of 16.7 percent for plans sold through Virginia’s Affordable Care Act individual Marketplace. Medicaid work requirements start January 1

The paycheck side matters more here than almost anywhere. Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George all have more than 12 percent of their civilian workforce on a federal payroll, a share matched in Virginia only by the Washington suburbs (FXBG Advance). Statewide the damage is now measurable: Virginia lost 51,400 jobs between May 2025 and May 2026, more than any other state, and 20,110 of those—39 percent—were federal (Cardinal News). Total nonfarm employment is down 1.1 percent over the year, with unemployment at 3.7 percent in July (Bureau of Labor Statistics).

Data centers are now a zoning fight in nearly every county here. Spotsylvania supervisors voted 4-2 in August to ask the governor for a statewide moratorium; Stafford’s planning commission narrowly advanced a 122-megawatt campus on September 1; and Dominion’s Valley Link transmission line drew opposition across Culpeper and Orange.

House: Vindman versus Ollivant

Both men are Army veterans, and both say affordability is their top issue. They get there differently.

Vindman’s approach is bills and utility oversight. After surveying more than 800 constituents on utility bills, he introduced the Home Energy Affordability Act, which would push states to limit an electric utility to one rate-increase request every 365 days, and the Utility Hikes Transparency Act, which would build a public federal database of rate changes,

On data centers, he introduced the Smart Data Center Policy Act in August to study siting them at rail hubs, airports and military installations instead of next to neighborhoods, schools and parks, saying “we need to ensure data centers pay their fair share. He has also filed bills to pause the federal diesel tax, let small farms sell more cheaply into grocery stores, and cut drug costs for military families, and on September 1 he voted for the funding bill, citing “tens of thousands of federal workers and contractors” in the district.

Ollivant’s approach is supply. He calls power the top complaint he hears, describing bill increases as “exponential, very noticeable,” and wants generation built next to demand rather than “running power lines across our residential and farms” (WJLA). He supports an all-of-the-above mix built on small modular reactors and natural gas, and he says data center siting is a local call: “Stafford County may have a very different tolerance for data centers than does Spotsylvania County” (Fredericksburg Free Press).

On housing he argues higher prices are a supply-and-demand problem best solved by allowing more building, including on federal land. He pitches a “manufacturing renaissance” so young Virginians can “buy houses, raise families” here, and ties health costs to food quality: “we’re broke because we’re sick” (Washington Examiner). He backs extending the 2017 tax cuts and a balanced budget amendment, and opposes shutdowns given the district’s federal workforce (Potomac Local).

The gap: Vindman would regulate utilities and restrict where data centers go; Ollivant would build more power and leave siting to counties. Neither has published a detailed plan for the 2027 insurance premium increase, and Ollivant has not laid out a health care position beyond food policy.

Senate: Warner versus Mizusawa

Warner has made cost of living the whole campaign. He blames tariffs and the Iran war, citing a congressional estimate that Virginia families have paid at least $3,200 extra and roughly $605 per household at the pump (Alexandria Brief).

His record: He voted to extend the ACA subsidies in a December bill that failed 51-48, and his campaign now promises universal health care outright (Commonwealth Times). He wrote provisions of the ROAD to Housing Act that became law in July, co-sponsored a bill making data centers pay for the grid upgrades they cause, filed legislation to refund, and has a bipartisan child care tax credit bill.

Mizusawa is running on national security, federal spending and energy (Virginia Mercury). His one concrete affordability proposal is housing: index the capital-gains exclusion on a home sale to inflation, roughly doubling it, which he argues would get more older owners to sell (Daily Signal).

On data centers he wants local veto power: “Data centers should not be shoved down the throats in any locality by Washington or Richmond” (WSET). Otherwise, his campaign runs on the national debt, a tax code with fewer brackets, and gun rights (Commonwealth Times). His site carries no issue-specific economic plan (Bert for Senate), and he has no published position on the expiring ACA credits, tariffs, or Virginia’s federal job losses.

The name that isn’t on the ballot

One more variable hangs over both races. At an August 21 rally in Myrtle Beach, the president told Republicans that when he is not on the ballot his people don’t come and they don’t vote for senators, congressmen and other Republicans, “So what I really want you to do is pretend, please, that I’m on the ballot” (NBC News). He has repeated the line since.

That request cuts hard against Republicans here. Roanoke College’s February poll put Trump’s Virginia approval at 35 percent and disapproval at 61 percent (WSLS), and in the 2025 governor’s race Abigail Spanberger won statewide by more than 15 points.

It also links back to the kitchen table. Warner’s central argument is that tariffs and the Iran war raised prices—a claim about the president’s policies, not his personality. Accepting the invitation to treat November as a referendum on Trump means Ollivant and Mizusawa need voters to separate the man from the electric bill and the gas pump, while their opponents insist the two are the same thing.

Trump did not endorse in the 7th District primary, and all three Republicans there ran as broadly aligned with him (Fox News). Mizusawa said in June he wanted to “win on my own merits, but I would welcome any support he would be willing to give” (Cardinal News). Neither has said how he answers the pretend-I’m-on-the-ballot request. That is a fair question to put to both.

The practical picture

The two races are not equally competitive. The Senate seat is rated safe Democratic, and through June 30 Warner had raised about $25.2 million to Mizusawa’s $376,000 (WSET). The House race is the real contest: Vindman won by about three points in 2024, and national Republicans have named the 7th their best flip opportunity (IJR).

One Senate debate is set, October 7 in Richmond (AARP Virginia). A House debate is set for September 17 at the University of Mary Washington, but Vindman has so far declined to participate due to a prior engagement.

Five questions worth pressing all four candidates on: What happens to the 16.7 percent premium increase in January; whether data center costs get shifted onto residential ratepayers or onto operators; what specifically brings a $3.87 gallon and a $165 power bill down; what protects a regional economy where one in four households depends on a federal paycheck or contract; and, for the Republicans, whether a vote for them really is a vote for the president, as he has asked voters to assume.

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Phil Huber is a retired Army Reserve colonel, federal civil servant and consultant who writes on civic education. He lives in Fredericksburg.

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