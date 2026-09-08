FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Jeff
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Let’s not fool ourselves: Republicans don’t really believe the 7th District is flippable. The Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both rank it as solid and likely Democrat, respectively. And the political landscape has significantly shifted since Vindman won by 3 points in 2024.

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