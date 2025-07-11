By Hailey Zeller

Here’s your roundup of weekend events in the Fredericksburg area!

Fredericksburg

Bastille Day Celebration

The Fredericksburg-Frejus Sister City Association is hosting its annual Bastille Day celebration this coming Monday, July 14. Galvin’s Deli will be selling French treats and coffee, and there will be a raffle for some French-themed prizes. Come and enjoy the festivities. The event runs from 6-8 p.m. at Hurkamp Park. The rain location is 216 William St. Watch the Advance for notification in the event of bad weather.

Fredericksburg Comic Con

This annual event has something for comic fans of all ages! Come celebrate your favorite fandoms with special celebrity guests, comic book creators, voice actors, gaming, panels, a cosplay contest and dance-off, and much more!

Location: Fredericksburg Convention Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway

Date & Time: Saturday, July 12 | 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More info and tickets

Police Department Open House

Explore behind-the-scenes at the Fredericksburg Police Department—meet officers, tour the station, and enjoy family-friendly demonstrations.

Location: 2200 Cowan Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA

Date & Time: Saturday, July 12 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More Info

Sounds of Summer Concert — Goodtime Alibi

Kick off your weekend with free live music from the alternative rock band Goodtime Alibi in historic Market Square. Bring a chair or blanket and soak in the summer vibes under the stars.

Location: Market Square (outside Fredericksburg Area Museum), 907 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA

Date & Time: Friday, June 13 | 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

Fredericksburg Farmers Market

Shop for fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, and local crafts in a scenic downtown setting.

Location: Hurkamp Park, Fredericksburg, VA

Date & Time: Saturday, July 5 | 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission: Free

Spotsylvania

Ice Cream Social

Cool off with an afternoon of live music, vintage vibes, and sweet treats at this nostalgic winery social.

Location: Eden Try Winery, Spotsylvania

Date & Time: Saturday, July 12 | noon to 5 p.m.

More Info

Riverbend High Cheer Team Craft Fair

Shop crafts, handmade goods, and small-business items while supporting the Riverbend High School cheer team fundraiser.

Location: Riverbend High School, 12301 Spotswood Furnace Road, Fredericksburg, VA

Date & Time: Saturday, July 12 | 10 a.m.

More Info

Stafford

Brews & Bordeaux

Visit Potomac Point Vineyard and Winery for a day of beer and wine tasting from Full Distance Brewing, live music, and food truck fare (Chapo’s Tacos on site).

Location: 275 Decatur Road, Stafford, VA

Date & Time: Saturday, July 12 | noon to 8 p.m.

Tickets required

RunAmerica250 Kickoff at Widewater State Park

Get started on the community fitness challenge with a weekend kickoff walk or run. Register at the park and begin your journey toward summer-long wellness.

Location: Widewater State Park, Stafford, VA

Date & Time: Saturday, July 12 | All day

Admission: Free registration

Long Family Markets

Shop local at the Stafford Sunday Market with fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items.

Location: 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Blvd.

Date & Time: Sunday, July 13 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

More info

