By Hailey Zeller

CONTRIBUTOR

King George

Bloomia Tulip Festival

Missed it last weekend? The Bloomia Tulip Festival returns with another weekend of breathtaking spring color just outside Fredericksburg. Nearly one million tulips are in bloom across seven acres, creating sweeping rows of vibrant flowers visitors can wander through and photograph. Guests can pick their own tulips to take home, enjoy local food trucks, and catch live music throughout the day. Floral designer Kelly Shore of Petals by the Shore will also host workshops on arranging fresh bouquets, and a beer and wine garden will be open for guests 21 and older.

Fredericksburg

Opening Day: Fredericksburg Farmers Market

The Fredericksburg Farmers Market returns to Hurkamp Park for its 2026 season, bringing fresh local flavors to downtown each Saturday through early December. Farmers, bakers, and local producers will offer seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses, baked goods, honey, plants, and flowers. The open-air market has been a longtime community tradition, giving visitors a chance to shop directly from regional growers while enjoying a relaxed morning in the park.

When: Saturday, April 11 | 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Hurkamp Park, Prince Edward & George Streets

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Spring Arts & Crafts Show

More than 150 artisans and makers will gather at the Fredericksburg Convention Center for the annual Spring Arts & Crafts Show. Visitors can browse a wide variety of handmade items, including jewelry, artwork, seasonal décor, gifts, and home goods created by regional artists. The event offers a chance to meet the makers behind the work while exploring rows of colorful booths filled with unique, handcrafted pieces.

When: Saturday, April 11 | 9 AM–5 PM; Sunday, April 12 | 10 AM–4 PM

Where: Fredericksburg Convention Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Pkwy., Fredericksburg

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36th Annual Multicultural Fair

Celebrate cultures from around the world at the 36th Annual Multicultural Fair, a longtime Fredericksburg tradition that draws thousands each year. The event features a full day of multicultural performances, international and American food vendors, ethnic crafts, and activities for children and families. Organized by the University of Mary Washington’s multicultural organizations and community partners, the fair highlights the diversity of the Fredericksburg region while offering visitors a chance to explore food, music, and traditions from across the globe.

When: Saturday, April 11 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: University of Mary Washington

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Stafford

Stafford Hospital Spring Fever 5K & Kids Fun Run

Runners and walkers can lace up for the Stafford Hospital Spring Fever 5K, a community race that supports programs and services at Stafford Hospital. The event includes a kids’ half-mile fun run for younger participants and is part of the regional Coldwell Banker Elite Grand Prix race series. The morning race promotes fitness and community engagement while raising funds for local healthcare initiatives.

When: Saturday, April 11 | Kids Run 8 a.m.; 5K at 8:30 a.m.

Where: 125 Hospital Center Boulevard

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Opening Day: Long Family Markets

The Long Family Markets return for the 2026 season, offering a lively community market experience in Stafford. Visitors can browse a variety of local vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, crafts, and other handmade items. The market brings together farmers, artisans, and small businesses, creating a relaxed weekend shopping destination for families and neighbors.

When: Sunday, April 12 | 8 a.m.

Where: 163 Staffordboro Boulevard

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Reptile World with Michael Shwedick

Animal lovers can get an up-close look at reptiles from around the world during this educational program hosted by Stafford County Parks and Recreation. The presentation will feature live animals including an American alligator, green anaconda, Burmese python, and alligator snapping turtle. Guests will learn how reptiles differ from mammals and birds and why they play an important role in ecosystems. A Q&A and meet-and-greet with one of the snakes will follow the show.

When: Friday, April 10 | 6:30–7:45 p.m.

Where: Courthouse Community Center, 29 Stafford Avenue

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Spotsylvania

Frog Finders Night Adventure

Kids and families can explore the outdoors during this nighttime “frog finding” adventure at Hunting Run Reservoir. After a short lesson about local ecosystems and environmental science, participants will head out with wildlife specialists to listen for frogs, learn about amphibians, and even try catching one with nets provided by organizers. The hands-on program encourages curiosity about the natural world.

When: Friday, April 10 | 8 to 9:15 p.m.

Where: Hunting Run Reservoir, 9679 Elys Ford Road

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Sunshine Concert Series at Eden Try Winery

Enjoy live music and sunset views during the kickoff of Eden Try Winery’s Sunshine Concert Series. The seasonal Friday night series features local musicians performing outdoors alongside wine, sangria, charcuterie specials, and seasonal mocktails. The April performance will feature the duo Breckly and Shepherd, offering a relaxed way to start the weekend with music and vineyard views.

When: Friday, April 10 | 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Eden Try Winery, 6818 River Road

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Spotsylvania Farmers Market Saturday Market

The Spotsylvania Farmers Market continues its seasonal run with fresh produce, meats, baked goods, and handmade goods sold directly by local farmers and producers. The producer-only market ensures that items are grown, raised, or made by the people selling them, offering shoppers a chance to support local agriculture while stocking up on seasonal foods.

When: Saturday, April 11 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: VDOT Commuter Lot, 12150 Gordon Road

More info

Local Obituaries

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