By Hailey Zeller

CONTRIBUTOR

Fredericksburg

Photo by NASA on Unsplash

Earth Day on the Rappahannock

Celebrate Earth Day with us by bringing out the whole family for a fun day at Old Mill Park. Explore & experience tons of booths with hands-on activities, food vendors, live music, barrel trains, a rock wall, and more!

When: Saturday, April 18 | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Schedule of events, map, and more info

Thrift World Expo

Vintage lovers and treasure hunters can browse racks of retro fashion, handmade art, and one-of-a-kind finds at the Thrift World Expo. The daylong event brings together vintage vendors, live art, tattoos, gourmet snacks, and unique gifts, all under one roof at the Fredericksburg Convention Center. Early bird shoppers can arrive an hour early for first pick of the best pieces.

When: Saturday, April 18 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (9 a.m. early bird)

Where: Fredericksburg Convention Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway

Cost: $7–$12

More info

Bath Tea Workshop: Crafting Comfort from the Past

Step into the world of historic apothecaries during this hands-on workshop at the James Monroe Museum. Led by Sugar and Spruce owner Morgan Wellman, participants will explore botanical herbs and their historic uses before blending their own bath tea inspired by University of Mary Washington landmarks, a relaxing blend of history, creativity, and self-care to take home.

When: Saturday, April 18 | 10 a.m.

Where: James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles Street

Cost: $25 non-members | $20 members

More info

UMW Philharmonic Spring Concert

Enjoy a free concert of spring tunes from the UMW student-community orchestra.

When: Friday, April 17 | 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Dodd Auditorium, George Washington Hall, UMW campus

More info

Spotsylvania

Line Dancing at Wilderness Presidential Resort

Kick up your boots and learn a few new moves at line dancing night at Wilderness Presidential Resort. Led by Boom Fitness, the evening features beginner-friendly routines set to upbeat music in a welcoming atmosphere. No experience is needed, just bring your energy and get ready to dance.

When: Friday, April 17 | 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Where: Wilderness Presidential Resort, 9220 Plank Road

Cost: $3 public | $1 members

More info

Bourbon on the Half Shell

Fresh oysters, craft cocktails, and live Americana music set the scene for the second annual Bourbon on the Half Shell at A. Smith Bowman Distillery. Guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters and barbecue, guided bourbon tastings, a behind-the-scenes distillery tour, and a silent auction benefiting Friends of the Rappahannock.

When: Saturday, April 18 | 5–9 p.m.

Where: A. Smith Bowman Distillery, 1 Bowman Drive

Cost: $150

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Stafford

Spring Fest Plant Sale

Gardeners and plant lovers can browse herbs, vegetable plants, perennials, and garden décor during Spring Fest at Tatters Corner. Visitors can paint clay pots, build custom bouquets at the flower bar, and enjoy a relaxing spring outing surrounded by blooms.

When: April 18-19 | Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 89 Chatham Heights Road

Cost: Free

More info

Dog Days at Ferry Farm

Bring your four-legged friend for a day of outdoor fun at George Washington’s Ferry Farm. Leashed dogs are welcome to explore scenic trails around the historic property and along the Rappahannock River. The event celebrates George Washington’s love of hounds while giving visitors a chance to enjoy the grounds with their pups.

When: Saturday, April 18 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: George Washington’s Ferry Farm, 268 George Washington Way

Cost: $5 adults | Free for children

More info

Celebration of Spring – Chatham Photographer Meet & Greet

Local photography enthusiasts, from DSLR users to smartphone shooters, are invited to gather at Chatham Manor for a casual photography meet-up and contest. After introductions and free pizza, participants will explore the historic grounds capturing images based on a surprise theme. Photos taken during the event will be entered into a contest with a $100 downtown gift card prize.

When: Sunday, April 19 | 4:45–6:30 p.m.

Where: Chatham Manor

More info

Local Obituaries

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Read last week's local obituaries