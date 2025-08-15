By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Celebrations of back-to-school and the 80th anniversary of World War II are among this weekend’s happenings.

Fredericksburg

Skate Night: Back-to-School Bash

When: Friday, August 15 | 6–9 p.m.

Where: Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St., Fredericksburg

Bring new school supplies for free admission to this Friday night skate event featuring concessions, music, games, and more. Skate rentals are $5 on a first-come, first-served basis, or bring your own. $1 registration fee.

More info

Art in the Park at Fredericksburg Farmers Market

When: Saturday, August 16 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Hurkamp Park, 500 William St., Fredericksburg

Local artists and crafters showcase their work alongside the Fredericksburg Farmers Market. Part of the seasonal Art in the Park series.

More info

Victory and Valor: World War II 80th Anniversary Dance at the USO

When: Friday, August 15 | 8 to 10:30 p.m.,

Where: Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal Street, Fredericksburg.

Experience historic V-J Day at the City of Fredericksburg’s original USO building! Presented by Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc., this dance will return you to August 1945 with performance by the Fredericksburg Big Band, a 1940s radio show based on original scripts, a swing dance demonstration by Dance FXBG, period-appropriate food, and a cash bar.

Get tickets ($80/person or $70 for veterans and military family members) here.

Victory and Valor: World War II 80th Anniversary Open House and Blood Drive

When: Saturday, August 16 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Dorothy Hart Community Center

Read the Advance’s story about this event and its guest of honor.

Spotsylvania

Summer Street Racing Saturday Social

Catch the thrill of live street-style racing, food, and fun at the local racetrack from morning into the afternoon.

When: Saturday, August 16 | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Dominion Raceway, 6501 Dominion Raceway Avenue, Thornburg, VA

More info

Spotsylvania Farmers Market

Browse fresh produce, baked goods, meats, dairy items, and crafts at this community market.

When: Saturday, August 9 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 12150 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania, VA

Market Hours & Vendors

History at Sunset: Lore, Legacy, and Liability

Join park staff for an illuminating 1.5-mile evening walk through Slaughter Pen Farm, exploring Civil War history, leadership decisions, and local legacy.

When: Saturday, August 16 | 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Slaughter Pen Farm, 11190 Tidewater Trail, Spotsylvania

More info

Stafford

Fox 5 Zip Trip: LIVE from Stafford

Join Tucker Barnes and the FOX 5 DC crew for a morning of live TV, giveaways, local vendors, and community fun, and show off your hometown pride for the whole DMV to see.

When: Friday, August 15 | 7 to 11 a.m.

Where: Embrey Mill Town Center, Stafford

More info

Sipping Under the Stars: "Grease!" Movie Night

Enjoy an outdoor screening of Grease! with snacks and drinks available, part of a family-friendly “Sipping Under the Stars” series.

When: Saturday, August 16 | 7 p.m.

Where: Potomac Point Winery, 275 Decatur Road, Stafford

More info

Long Family Markets

Spend your Sunday morning browsing fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, and artisan goods in a relaxed community setting.

When: Sunday, August 10 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 163 Staffordboro Boulevard (VDOT commuter lot), Stafford

More info

