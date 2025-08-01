By Hailey Zeller

Here’s our weekly roundup of events to fill your weekend:

Fredericksburg

Classic Covers, Featuring Bob Dylan Revisited

Join Craig Vasey & Don Bastedenbeck for a night of classic covers, including a tribute to the music of Bob Dylan. Enjoy great brews and live music in a laid-back setting.

When: Friday, August 2 | 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Laudenbach Brewing Co., 45 Centreport Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA

More info

Elite Turner Virginia

An indoor showcase of high-performance and custom vehicles. Expect music, vendor booths, and automotive enthusiasts.

When: Saturday, August 2 | Starts at 3 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Convention Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway

More info

Hope Experience – Community Resource Day

Free resources including food, children’s shoes, health screenings, and school supplies for families in need.

When: Saturday, August 2 | Starts at 10 a.m., continues while supplies last

Where: 120 Auction Drive, Fredericksburg, VA

Hope Experience Details

Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair

Virginia’s longest-running county fair returns for its final weekend with livestock shows, carnival rides, and nightly entertainment.

When: Saturday–Sunday, August 2–3 | 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Avenue

More info

Spotsylvania

Spotsylvania Farmers Market

Browse fresh produce, baked goods, meats, dairy items, and artisan crafts at this long-standing community market.

When: Saturday, August 2 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 12150 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania, VA

Market Hours & Vendors

Summer Fest at A. Smith Bowman Distillery

Enjoy live music, food trucks, vendors, frozen cocktails, and the quirky Sour Mash Dash race in a family-friendly festival setting.

When: Saturday, August 2 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: A. Smith Bowman Distillery, 1 Bowman Drive

More info

BHSA Classic at Rose Mount Farm

Spectate or participate in hunter and jumper equestrian classes set in a historic farm venue.

When: Saturday, August 2 | 7:30 a.m. onwards

Where: Rose Mount Farm, 9601 VA‑208, Spotsylvania, VA

More info

Stafford

Empower Pack Project – Pack Pal Party

Support local students by donating school supplies and celebrate with music, giveaways, and family fun.

When: Saturday, August 2 | 9 to 11 a.m.

Where: Target at Stafford Marketplace, 25 South Gateway Drive, Stafford, VA

Long Family Markets

Gather fresh produce, baked goods, floral products, and handcrafted items at this community-friendly market.

When: Sunday, August 3 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 163 Staffordboro Blvd, (VDOT commuter lot), Stafford, VA

More info

