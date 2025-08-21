By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Lots of late-summer events are on tap this weekend in the Fredericksburg area!

Fredericksburg

Virginia Bourbon & Beer Festival

Raise a glass at one of the region’s most anticipated summer festivals! The Virginia Bourbon & Beer Festival brings together distilleries and breweries from across the state, pouring everything from smooth small-batch bourbons to hoppy IPAs and crisp lagers. Perfect for a night out with friends.

When: Saturday, August 23 | 4 to 9 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave, Fredericksburg

More info

The Sip & Shop Experience

Part shopping spree, part social hour, this pop-up market is all about boutique fashion, handmade jewelry, home décor, and artisan finds. Complimentary wine tastings add a laid-back vibe while live entertainment sets the mood. Whether you’re scouting gifts or treating yourself, the Sip & Shop makes browsing fun and festive.

When: Saturday, August 23 | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Convention Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Pkwy, Fredericksburg.

More info and tickets

Spotsylvania

WPER Family Fun Day

This one’s for the families—Shannon Airport will be buzzing with activity as WPER hosts a full afternoon of kid-friendly games, music, and community fun. Expect bounce houses, activities for all ages, and plenty of food vendors to keep everyone fueled. It’s a chance to connect with neighbors and enjoy a wholesome weekend outing.

When: Saturday, August 23, 4 p.m.

Where: Shannon Airport, 3380 Shannon Airport Cir.

More info

Wilderness End of Summer Car Show & Craft Fair

Browse classic cars, shop local crafts, enjoy live DJ music, win door prizes, and let the kids bounce in the moon bounce or play laser tag. Food trucks will be on-site, and trophies are awarded for standout vehicles.

When: Sunday, August 24 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Wilderness Presidential Resort, 9220 Plank Road, Spotsylvania

Good to know: Car show registration is $20 on-site; general admission is free.

More info

Summer Luau & Pig Roast at Maltese Brewing Co.

Celebrate Maltese Brewing’s first anniversary location with a Hawaiian-themed party. Feast on a pig roast by Brooklyn BBQ, enjoy tropical drinks, live music, and giveaways. Hawaiian attire earns you a fun discount.

When: Saturday, August 23 | 11:00 AM

Where: Maltese Brewing Co., 11800 Main Street, Spotsylvania, VA

More Info

Reggae Day Festival at 1781 Brewing & Wilderness Run Vineyards

Immerse yourself in laid-back island vibes with live reggae music, Caribbean food trucks, and local brews and wines at this relaxed outdoor festival.

When: Saturday, August 23 | noon to 9 p.m.

Where: 1781 Brewing Company & Wilderness Run Vineyards, 11109 Plank Road, Spotsylvania

More Info

Spotsylvania Farmers Market

Browse fresh produce, baked goods, meats, dairy items, and crafts at this community market.

When: Saturday, August 9 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 12150 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania, VA

Market Hours & Vendors

Stafford

“The Sound of Music” at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars.

The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

When: August 20 through October 26, Thursday-Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday matinee 1:30 p.m., Sunday matinee 3 p.m.

Where: Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Fredericksburg

More info and tickets

Medicinal Tea Talk and Tasting – Adrenal & Gut Health

Learn about the healing power of medicinal teas while sampling blends designed to support adrenal and gut health.

When: Saturday, August 23 | 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: Eye of RA Holistic Center, 10315 West Airport Blvd., Stafford, VA

More info

Parks Over Polluters: An Afternoon of Family Fun to Protect Public Lands

Join the Virginia League of Conservation Voters for a free, fun-filled afternoon where families and communities can come together to celebrate Virginia’s natural beauty and support our local parks. Come on guided nature hikes, a kayak tour of Aquia Creek, or say hello to Widewater Park's Animal Ambassadors, Maverick (cornsnake) and Howie (albino red-eared slider turtle).

When: Saturday, August 23 | 2:30 to 5 p.m.

Where: Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford

More info

