What to do this Weekend: August 30-31
Live music, end-of-summer produce, Gus's birthday celebration, and a pop-up cat cafe are all on tap this long weekend.
Compiled By Hailey Zeller
CORRESPONDENT
Fredericksburg
Community Day at the Farmer’s Market
Celebrate community connections! This special edition of the Farmers Market invites local not-for-profit groups to showcase their mission amidst regular market favorites. A great way to shop local while supporting meaningful causes.
When: Saturday, August 30 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Hurkamp Park, Fredericksburg
Stiffler’s Mom Live at Billikens
Catch the energetic local band Stifflers Mom at Billikens Smokehouse for a night of live music and good vibes.
When: Saturday, August 30 | 5:00 P.M
Where: Billikens Smokehouse, Fredericksburg
Emily Woodhull at Maltese Brewing Company
Enjoy a solo acoustic set by Emily Woodhull in the relaxed atmosphere of Maltese Brewing Co. A perfect end to the Saturday night.
When: Saturday, August 30 | 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Maltese Brewing Company, Fredericksburg
Gus’s Birthday at Fun Land
Join fans at Fun Land Fredericksburg for a birthday celebration for Gus, the Fred Nats’ furry mascot. FREE cake, game card party favors, and loads of fun are waiting.
When: Saturday, August 30 | noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Fun Land of Fredericksburg, 1351 Central Park Blvd.
Spotsylvania
Cider Blending Class
Join a guided cider blending session and learn the art and science of flavor design. A great mix of education and sipping fun.
When: Saturday, August 31 | 6 p.m.
Where: Cider Lab, Spotsylvania
Spotsylvania Farmers Market
Stock up on local produce, breads, dairy, and crafts at this vibrant weekly market. A Saturday morning highlight in the county.
When: Saturday, August 30 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 12150 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania
Stafford
Cat Cafe Pop-Up at Stafford County Animal Shelter
The shelter has partnered with Foláké & Co. — the DMV’s very first mobile matcha + coffee bar on tap — to bring you the perfect weekend pick-me-up. Enjoy craft matcha and specialty coffee while meeting some adorable cats looking for their forever homes.
A portion of proceeds will support the Stafford County Animal Shelter.
When: Saturday, August 30 | 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: 26 Frosty Lane, Stafford
Long Family Markets
Spend your Sunday morning browsing fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, and artisan goods in a relaxed community setting.
When: Sunday, August 30 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 163 Staffordboro Boulevard (VDOT commuter lot), Stafford
