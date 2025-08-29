Compiled By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg

Community Day at the Farmer’s Market

Celebrate community connections! This special edition of the Farmers Market invites local not-for-profit groups to showcase their mission amidst regular market favorites. A great way to shop local while supporting meaningful causes.

When: Saturday, August 30 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Hurkamp Park, Fredericksburg

More info

Stiffler’s Mom Live at Billikens

Catch the energetic local band Stifflers Mom at Billikens Smokehouse for a night of live music and good vibes.

When: Saturday, August 30 | 5:00 P.M

Where: Billikens Smokehouse, Fredericksburg

More info

Emily Woodhull at Maltese Brewing Company

Enjoy a solo acoustic set by Emily Woodhull in the relaxed atmosphere of Maltese Brewing Co. A perfect end to the Saturday night.

When: Saturday, August 30 | 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Maltese Brewing Company, Fredericksburg

More info

Gus’s Birthday at Fun Land

Join fans at Fun Land Fredericksburg for a birthday celebration for Gus, the Fred Nats’ furry mascot. FREE cake, game card party favors, and loads of fun are waiting.

When: Saturday, August 30 | noon to 2 p.m.

Where: Fun Land of Fredericksburg, 1351 Central Park Blvd.

More info

Spotsylvania

Cider Blending Class

Join a guided cider blending session and learn the art and science of flavor design. A great mix of education and sipping fun.

When: Saturday, August 31 | 6 p.m.

Where: Cider Lab, Spotsylvania

More info

Spotsylvania Farmers Market

Stock up on local produce, breads, dairy, and crafts at this vibrant weekly market. A Saturday morning highlight in the county.

When: Saturday, August 30 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 12150 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania

Market Hours & Vendors

Stafford

Cat Cafe Pop-Up at Stafford County Animal Shelter

The shelter has partnered with Foláké & Co. — the DMV’s very first mobile matcha + coffee bar on tap — to bring you the perfect weekend pick-me-up. Enjoy craft matcha and specialty coffee while meeting some adorable cats looking for their forever homes.

A portion of proceeds will support the Stafford County Animal Shelter.

When: Saturday, August 30 | 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: 26 Frosty Lane, Stafford

More info

Long Family Markets

Spend your Sunday morning browsing fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, and artisan goods in a relaxed community setting.

When: Sunday, August 30 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 163 Staffordboro Boulevard (VDOT commuter lot), Stafford

More info

