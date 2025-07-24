By Hailey Zeller

Fredericksburg

2nd Annual Classic Car Show

Browse classic and vintage cars on display and chat with local automotive enthusiasts.

When: Saturday, July 26 | 10:00 AM

Where: 9300 Onyx Court, Fredericksburg, VA

More info

Countdown to Christmas Craft Show

Shop over 175 vendor booths offering holiday décor, handmade gifts, and festive finds in July.

When: Saturday, July 26 | 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM; Sunday, July 27 | 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM Where: Fredericksburg Convention Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA

More info/tickets

Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair

Virginia’s oldest county fair returns with livestock exhibits, carnival rides, nightly demos, and local music.

When: Saturday–Sunday, July 26–27 | 1:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Where: Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave, Fredericksburg, VA

More info

Spotsylvania

Spotsylvania Farmers Market

One of the region’s largest, this Saturday market features 45+ vendors selling local produce, meats, seafood, baked goods, and more.

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 12150 Gordon Road

More info

Stafford

National Wine & Cheese Day Weekend

Celebrate the classic pairing with a curated wine flight and artisan cheese flight in the winery’s charming bistro. Available in honor of National Wine & Cheese Day.

When: Friday, July 25 – Sunday, July 27 | Bistro hours: Fri 6:30 PM–9:30 PM; Sat & Sun 11:00 AM–5:30 PM

Where: Potomac Point Winery, 275 Decatur Road, Stafford, VA

More info

Railroad Spike Knife Class at War Horse Forge

Forge your own knife from an old railroad spike in this hands-on blacksmith class, led by local forge experts. No prior experience needed.

When: Saturday, July 26 | All day sessions

Where: 19Hands / War Horse Forge, Stafford, VA

More info

Long Family Markets

Shop for fresh produce, homemade baked goods, flowers, and crafts at this welcoming Sunday market.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Blvd

More info

