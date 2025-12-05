Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg

2025 Fredericksburg Christmas Parade

Downtown Fredericksburg lights up with holiday cheer as 80+ entries march through town for the city’s annual Christmas Parade. This year’s theme is “Christmas Around the World.” The parade is free to attend, bundle up, wear comfy shoes, and enjoy watching floats, marching groups, holiday characters, and more. After the parade, downtown shops and restaurants will still be open for browsing and dinner.

When: Saturday, December 6, 2025 | 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Where: Caroline Street & Princess Anne Street

More info

Washington Heritage Museums Holiday Open Houses

Step into 18th-century holiday charm at two of WHM’s historic properties this weekend. At the Mary Washington House, make orange pomanders, meet costumed members of the Rappahannock Colonial Heritage Society, enjoy a harpsichord performance from Veronica Allison, browse in the museum shop, and taste hot cider and Mary Washington’s famous gingerbread.

And get a rare peek into the St. James House, one of the city’s best-preserved colonial dwellings, featuring period furniture and art.

When: Sunday, December 7

Where: Mary Washington House (noon to 5 p.m.) and St. James House (1 to 4 p.m.)

More info

Fredericksburg Holiday Craft Show

Browse 350+ vendors offering handmade crafts, holiday gifts, decorations, and tasty treats. A great chance to pick up unique gifts and enjoy live-music holiday vibes, all under one roof. Santa makes a festive appearance during the show on all three days.

When: Friday, December 5 – Sunday, December 7

Where: Fredericksburg Convention Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway

More info

Spotsylvania

Spotsylvania Christmas Parade: A Retro Christmas

Get in the holiday spirit with a festive parade featuring floats, community groups, characters, and maybe even Santa. A great family-friendly event to enjoy lights, cheering crowds, and small-town holiday joy.

When: Saturday, December 6 at 1 p.m.

Where: Historic Courthouse District, Spotsylvania

More Info

Spotsylvania Towne Centre Holiday Light Show

As evening falls, head to the Towne Centre for a festive light show. A cozy, convenient way to wrap up the day. Great for families or anyone who enjoys bright displays and seasonal cheer.

When: Saturday, December 6 and Sunday, December 7 | 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Spotsylvania Towne Centre

More info

Stafford

Ugly Sweater Party at Full Distance Brewing

Full Distance Brewing is bringing back one of Stafford’s favorite holiday traditions, the Ugly Sweater Party. Show up in your most outrageous knit (bonus points for lights, jingles, or something truly unhinged) and enjoy an evening of festive chaos. Expect live music from Dave Nemetz, a visit from the All American food truck, and a full tap list to keep spirits bright. The Ugly Sweater Contest kicks off at 8 p.m. sharp, so come early to grab a pint, mingle, and show off your sweater in all its questionable glory.

When: Friday, December 5 | 6 p.m. (contest at 8 p.m.)

Where: Full Distance Brewing

More info

Stafford County Tree Lighting

Today’s snow caused the cancellation of Stafford’s in-person Christmas Tree lighting event, but the county will live-stream a brief tree lighting on its Facebook page starting at 5 p.m.

Movies & Cocoa With Santa at Champions Sportsplex

Champions Sportsplex is hosting a cozy, family-friendly evening with stories, hot cocoa, photos with Santa, and a Christmas movie to wrap the night. Kids can wear pajamas, settle in with cocoa, and enjoy an easy, festive outing perfect for younger families.

When: Saturday, December 13 | 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Champions Sportsplex, 45 Centreport Parkway, Suite 111

Cost: $5 per child

More info

