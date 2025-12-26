Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Hailey Zeller

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg

Ice Skating in Riverfront Park

The space between Christmas and New Year’s calls for something festive but low-pressure, and downtown ice skating fits the moment perfectly. Fredericksburg’s synthetic rink offers a smooth glide for all ages, framed by holiday lights and the city’s Christmas tree. Whether it’s a family outing, a casual date, or a way to get visitors out of the house, this is a classic way to soak up the last stretch of the season.

When: Friday–Sunday, December 26–28 | 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Riverfront Park, Downtown Fredericksburg

Cost: $12 (ages 13+), $8 (12 and under)

More info

City Vino Wine Class: Bubbles in the Bottle & Sparkle

If the week between holidays has you reaching for something celebratory, City Vino’s sparkling wine class delivers both education and indulgence. Guests will sample six different sparkling wines while learning how bubbles are made, why each style tastes so different, and how fizz became the drink of life’s biggest moments. It’s relaxed, informative, and perfect for anyone who loves wine with a story behind it.

When: Saturday, December 27 | 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: City Vino, 100 Hanover St., Fredericksburg

Cost: $55 per person

More info

Fredericksburg Holiday Lights Trolley Tour

See Fredericksburg’s holiday decorations from a cozy, heated trolley as you ride through charming downtown streets and neighborhoods. With classic Christmas music setting the mood, this guided lights tour turns seasonal displays into a relaxing winter adventure. It’s a great way to wrap up the holiday season with family or a date night.

Spotsylvania

Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

Teen Puzzle Time at Snow Branch Library

Teens can unplug and unwind with a relaxed afternoon of puzzles at the Snow Branch Library. From jigsaw puzzles to crosswords and sudoku, this drop-in event is designed to be social, low-pressure, and screen-free. A great option for teens looking for something low-key and engaging during winter break.

When: Saturday, December 27 | 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Central Rappahannock Regional Library Snow Branch, 8740 Courthouse Road

More info

Spotsylvania Farmers Market: Saturday Market

The Spotsylvania Farmers Market continues through December, offering one of the best chances to shop locally between the holidays. Browse fresh produce, baked goods, meats, specialty foods, and handmade items from more than 40 vendors. Whether you’re restocking your kitchen or just enjoying a calm Saturday morning, this market is a reliable community favorite.

When: Saturday, December 27 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Route 3 / Gordon Road Commuter Lot, 12150 Gordon Road

More Info

Stafford

“White Christmas” at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

If you missed it earlier in the season, this is your final chance. White Christmas wraps up its run at Riverside Center this weekend, bringing classic Irving Berlin songs, big dance numbers, and old-school holiday charm to the stage. It’s the kind of post-Christmas outing that still feels festive without the rush, perfect for a cozy night out or a family tradition before the year ends.

Where: Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway

More info

Gingerbread House Exhibit at George Washington’s Ferry Farm

Ferry Farm’s annual Gingerbread House Exhibit turns holiday creativity into an art form. Dozens of intricate gingerbread displays fill the historic site, each reflecting seasonal imagination and craftsmanship. It’s festive, family-friendly, and a great way to slow down and enjoy the softer side of the holidays after Christmas Day has passed.

Where: George Washington’s Ferry Farm

More info

