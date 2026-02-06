Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Galentine’s Day events and more are happening around town this weekend.

Fredericksburg

Galentine’s Chocolate Crawl

Downtown Fredericksburg turns into a chocolate lover’s paradise for this sweet First Friday experience. Grab your friends and stroll from shop to shop collecting 15 handcrafted chocolates from participating businesses, all while enjoying open galleries, extended shopping hours, and the buzz of Sip & Stroll. Bonus: ticket holders get exclusive discounts at select downtown stores.

When: Friday, February 6 | 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Downtown Fredericksburg, Check-in at Fredericksburg Visitor Center, 601 Caroline Street

Cost: $35 + fees

More info

Trivia Night at Tales & Tails

Put your knowledge to the test at this cozy, competitive trivia night inside Tales & Tails Book Café. Bring your smartest friends, grab a drink, and battle it out for bragging rights and prizes. Space is limited, so early sign-ups are encouraged.

When: Friday, February 6 | 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Tales & Tails, 1010 Charles Street

Cost: Free to play

More info

FXBG KidFest

KidFest transforms the Convention Center into a giant playground of creativity and energy. From magic shows and reptile encounters to inflatables, obstacle courses, rock climbing, mini golf, and a petting zoo, it’s nonstop fun for kids of all ages. Every child gets a free book from FredBooks, and early arrivals score special giveaways.

When: Saturday, February 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Sunday, February 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Convention Center

More info

Spotsylvania

Galentine’s Day at Mattaponi Winery

Celebrate friendship with dinner, wine, raffles, BINGO, chocolate-covered strawberries, and a flower-arranging bar at this festive winery night. Your ticket includes a full meal, a signature Raspberry Rose Floradora cocktail, and plenty of Galentine’s fun in a cozy, elegant setting.

When: Sunday, February 8 | 3 to 7 p.m.

Where: Mattaponi Winery, 7530 Morris Road, Spotsylvania

Cost: $60

More Info

Shot Thru the Heart: Bon Jovi Tribute Concert

Rock out with Shot Thru the Heart, a high-energy tribute band delivering the biggest Bon Jovi hits with arena-level sound and showmanship. Expect big vocals, classic anthems, and a packed dance floor at Dominion Raceway’s Groove Music Hall.

When: Friday, Feb. 6 | 7:00–11:00 PM

Where: The Groove Music Hall

Cost: Ticketed

More info

Bourbon & Chocolate Pairing at A. Smith Bowman Distillery

Treat yourself to a guided tasting experience where premium bourbons meet handcrafted chocolates from Gearhart’s Fine Chocolates. You’ll explore flavor pairings, enjoy a chocolate-themed cocktail, and even tour the distillery before the tasting begins. It’s indulgent, educational, and perfect for a winter night out.

When: Saturday, February 7 Session 1: 4 to 5 p.m. Session 2: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: A. Smith Bowman Distillery, Spotsylvania

Cost: Ticketed | 21+

More info

Stafford

Long Family Markets – Sunday Pop-Up Market

Start your Sunday with fresh food and local goods at this rotating outdoor market featuring farmers, bakers, and small businesses. It’s perfect for grabbing brunch items, pantry staples, and handcrafted finds.

When: Sunday, February 8 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 610 Slug Lot, Stafford

Cost: Free entry

More info

Cooking Corner: Make Colonial-Era Gingerbread

Step back in time and bake like it’s the 1700s. This hands-on library workshop explores colonial baking techniques while walking participants through Mary Ball Washington’s gingerbread recipe — the same dish she reportedly served to General Lafayette.

When: Saturday, February 7 | 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Howell Branch, Central Rappahannock Regional Library

Cost: Free

More info

Exclusive Cellar Tour & Tasting at Potomac Point Winery

Go behind the scenes with Potomac Point’s winemaking team for a guided cellar tour and intimate tasting. You’ll sample four wines plus a raw barrel tasting and learn how each bottle comes to life. Limited spots make this a great winter escape for wine lovers.

When: Saturday, February 7 | 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Potomac Point Winery, Stafford

Cost: Ticketed

More info

