What to do this Weekend: February 13-16
There's lots going on over this three-day weekend.
By Hailey Zeller
CORRESPONDENT
It’s Valentines Weekend in the ‘Burg and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate with your Valentines and Galentines. There’s also a free concert of jazz funk and world music, family karaoke, and George Washington’s birthday celebration on Monday at Ferry Farm.
Fredericksburg
BST Band: Black History Celebration Music of the African Diaspora
Celebrate Black History Month with the jazz funk and world music of the BST Band at this free concert at St. Geoerge’s Episcopal Church. BST Band presents a fusion of world music shared by musical friends brought together by husband-and-wife musical duo, Becky Stewart (piano and vocals) and Slam Stewart (drums), and their sister, Tanyah Dadze (keyboard synthesizer and vocals), with Daphne Cashion and Jorge Rosario bringing the flavors of Puerto Rico, and Alberto Limonta Perez (or “Limon”) bringing Afrocuban flavor on the congas.
When: Sunday, February 15 | 3 p.m.
Where: St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne Street
Galentine’s Glow Night
Treat yourself and your friends to a luxe evening of self-care and connection at this boutique Galentine’s event at Dermalessence. Enjoy a relaxing chair massage, a professional LED or microcurrent facial treatment, light bites, drinks, and a flawless customized spray tan to leave you glowing from head to toe. Each guest receives a curated Galentine’s goodie bag. Limited spots for a personal experience.
When: Friday, February 13 | 3 to 8 p.m.
Where: 2217 Princess Anne Street
Cost: $135
Family-Friendly Karaoke Party at Always Flavored
Valentine’s weekend just got fun for the whole family. Grab the mic, sing your favorite tunes, and enjoy an evening full of music, laughter, and love. Bring the kids, parents, and grandparents for this clean, family-friendly karaoke celebration. Food and drinks available for purchase.
When: Saturday, February 14 | 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Always Flavored, 619 Caroline Street
Cost: Free
Tea & Trifles: In Love and War - Love Letters of the American Revolution
Sip, socialize, enjoy munchies, and learn about love stories during the American Revolution through collections of the personal letters of famous revolutionary figures in this event sponsored by the James Monroe Museum.
When: Sunday, February 15 | 2 p.m.
Where: University of Mary Washington, Cedric Rucker University Center, Chandler Ballroom B, 1301 College Avenue
Cost: $35, or $30 for Friends of James Monroe Museum
Spotsylvania
Valentine’s Craft & Vendor Market
Find unique gifts, sweets, and handmade treasures at this three-day Valentine’s market. Perfect for last-minute treats or browsing local vendors while sipping a coffee or hot chocolate.
When: Friday-Sunday, February 13-15 | 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday
Where: Spotsylvania Towne Centre, 137 Spotsylvania Mall Drive
Strictly Ballroom Valentine’s Dinner & Dance
Enjoy an elegant evening of dining and dancing. Dinner from Firebird’s starts at 6 p.m., followed by a bolero lesson at 7 p.m. and social dancing until 10 p.m. Perfect for couples or anyone looking for a romantic night out.
When: Saturday, February 14 | 6 p.m.
Where: Strictly Ballroom Dance Studio, 125 Olde Greenwich Drive
Cost: $60–$65 for dinner + dance; $30–$35 for dance only
Galentine’s Day Party at Wilderness Run Vineyards
Sip mimosas, enjoy festive drinks, and explore a mobile hat bar while listening to live music by Scenic Roots. Bring your friends and celebrate the day in style, no RSVP required.
When: Saturday, February 14 | 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Wilderness Run Vineyards, 11109 Plank Road
Stafford
Valentine’s Day Dinner at Gari Melchers Home & Studio
Treat your special someone to a five-course Valentine’s Day dinner in an elegant historic setting, complete with live music and access to the galleries. Choose a 2 PM or 6 PM seating.
When: Saturday, February 14 | 2 or 6 p.m.
Where: Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington Street
Cost: $125 per person
Read FXBG Advance’s article on the dinner: Love that Traveled the World
Valentine’s Wine-Paired Dinner at Potomac Point Winery
Indulge in a three-course, wine-paired meal curated by the chef and winemaker. Each course is paired with award-winning wines for the ultimate romantic culinary experience.
When: Saturday, Febryary 14 | 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Potomac Point Winery, Stafford
Love the Run You’re With Four-Miler
Celebrate Valentine’s Day the active way! This fun four-mile race welcomes runners solo, as a couple, or in a squad. Enjoy race swag, post-race treats, and awards for top finishers and best Valentine’s-themed outfits.
When: Saturday, February 14 | 8:30 a.m.
Where: Massad Family YMCA/Pratt Park, Stafford
George Washington’s Birthday Celebration
Celebrate George Washington’s 294th birthday at his boyhood home! Guests can try their hand at the annual stone-throwing contest and interact with archaeologists, reenactors, and educators to learn about Washington and his family, as well as the enslaved people who lived at Ferry Farm.
When: Monday, February 16 | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: George Washington’s Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway
Cost: $5/adults, free for students age 17 and under
